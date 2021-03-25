I never was a lover of cats for starters.
One presumably homeless feline has been roaming the neighborhood for a while. On occasion it apparently was taking shelter under our deck. I wasn’t fond of the idea, but at least we hadn’t had any mice in our home during that time.
Then during the last winter deep-freeze we started hearing what sounded like faint meowing coming from somewhere below. I wondered if it was trying to warm itself under our furnace vent.
The glass in the basement window under our deck long ago was replaced by a combination of wood and Styrofoam, not needed for light or visibility since the deck now covers it. I added the Styrofoam to help keep in the heat during the winter. We rarely use the basement anymore except to service the furnace or water heater.
Then one morning Bonnie noticed more light than usual reflecting up through the heat register. Since it’s shared with the adjacent one in the small room on the south side I figured it was probably the sun shining in the window. But I decided to check out the basement just to make sure.
When I opened the basement door, there it was. That dirty brown cat’s tail stuck up in the air as it bounded down the steps and out of sight. I went down to the basement. There was no sign of the cat – but there was a big hole in the Styrofoam over the window, and the remains lay on the floor.
Did I mention I don’t like cats?
All my tools were upstairs, so I determined to try to plug the hole as best I could. I replaced the Styrofoam and tried to secure it with a couple of 2x4s braced against the window frame and the rafters. It was probably too much to hope I had scared the animal off, so I prepared to return for a more permanent job later.
Sure enough, about bedtime that night I heard a loud thump echoing through the heat register. The next morning the Styrofoam panel and one of the 2x4s were on the floor again. And of course the cat had hightailed it out of there. That feline wasn’t one to give up easily.
I couldn’t find suitable lumber, so I headed for Lowe’s to purchase a plywood panel, which I cut to fit. I never was much good with a hammer, but with the help of a drill I secured the panel to what was left of the window frame. Then I again stuffed the Styrofoam into the gaps. So far it has done the trick; that cat may be strong, but not that strong.
My youngest daughter would have acted differently. She has fostered several cats and maintains feeders not only for the birds but for the squirrels that were invading her bird feeder.
Did I mention that I hate cats?
