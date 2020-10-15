Almost everyone had good things to say about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her death, notwithstanding the stances she took against many of the court’s rulings as its most liberal member.
However, in waxing eloquent over the role she played in advancing the opportunities of women in society, it would seem that she single-handedly lifted women out of the dark ages. That might be overlooking strides society has made over many decades toward equal opportunity among the sexes.
One popular Facebook post, for instance, reads: “Women, if you have a credit card in your name and your own credit history, if you have leased an apartment or bought property in your name, if you have consented to your own medical treatment, or you played a sport in school, you can thank Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”
Actually, she didn’t start making serious waves until the 1970s with the American Civil Liberties Union. That was more than 50 years after the 19th Amendment guaranteed women the right to vote. And some three decades after females began to dent the work force in large numbers during World War II. The woman who was to become affectionately known as the Notorious RBG was named to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1980.
My mom, then widowed, bought a home in her name in 1952. Ironically, Indiana law in those days not only allowed women to own property in their own name, but their husbands’ property had to be held jointly in their name and the reverse was not true for property owned by women.
When the woman who would later become my wife moved to Indiana in 1964, she rented an apartment in her own name. Her phone also had been in her name, saving me a deposit when we took out service in my apartment.
It was Ginsburg’s era by the time our four girls played basketball and volleyball in school, and two of our granddaughters as well. In my high school era girls sports were almost entirely intramural.
What Ginsburg did was to use the law to nudge opportunities for women in the direction of equality. With feminine faces increasingly in the workplace, it was the right place at the right time.
Much as famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was a man of his time. Slavery had been outlawed a century before. But social and economic systems had kept a wall of separation in place that was only beginning to open. The armed forces were integrated after World War II. Then the landmark Supreme Court declared the separate-but-equal doctrine unconstitutional. Enter King, and the civil rights movement was begun.
King, of course, suffered martyrdom. And now, a half century later, more work awaits.
RBG and MLK saw a need and addressed it. They didn’t begin it. And certainly equality of opportunity remains a vision for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.