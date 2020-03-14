The advertising slogan used to proclaim that there’s more than corn in Indiana. But barring a sugar daddy with plenty of money and enthusiasm, that landscape will no longer include Indiana Beach.
We made a couple or three trips up there when the kids were little. It was a lakeside amusement park with lots of rides for kids and adults, providing loads of fun for thousands who traveled to Monticello from May to October. As part of one vacation, we even had an overnight stay at one of the many resorts that served as satellites to Indiana’s No. 1 amusement attraction during its heyday.
Indiana Beach, developed by the Spackman family, opened in 1926, originally as a small beach on Lake Shafer with a bathhouse and refreshment stand. Its original name was Ideal Beach.
During its heyday, Indiana Beach had six coasters, six waterpark slides and other attractions. I recall going on a sky lift from one end of the park to the other. With our feet dangling in space from the small moving seats, Bonnie, who has always had a touch of acrophobia, admitted to praying that if she got safely off the ride she would never do that again.
But logistics and economic changes have intervened, and Indiana Beach will not be opening for business this spring. Officials in Monticello are frantically seeking someone to revive the city’s longtime tourist attraction.
Such an effort may be futile, considering the way the amusement park climate has changed. Indiana Beach once had little competition from the large theme parks that now dominate the market. The state’s other primary attraction, in Santa Claus, metamorphosed from the simple Santa Claus Land into today’s Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. Just up Interstate 65 north of Chicago in Gurnee, Ill., Six Flags Great America opened. Louisville now has Kentucky Kingdom. Right down Interstate 74 in Mason, Ohio, just north of Cincinnati, is the Midwest’s largest theme park, Kings Island. And coaster buffs love to head for Sandusky, Ohio, on Lake Erie for Cedar Point, which boasts the nation’s most famous roller coasters.
Nor is Indiana Beach the only casualty of the theme park boom. We once paid a visit to Old Indiana Fun Park near Thorntown, where I had my first (and last) experience with mega-water slides. It also is long gone.
Of course, the world is shrinking, and people with the time and money put together plans for trips to Florida, where the variety of elaborate theme parks starts with Walt Disney World and includes other attractions such as Sea World, Universal Orlando and Busch Gardens.
It’s all a far cry from the relatively portable and simple rides that kids used to enjoy at county fairs and traveling carnivals. Indiana Beach was one step in that process.
