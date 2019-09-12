Life is short in the finely tuned but often violent world of professional athletics. Thus for the first time in eight years, the Indianapolis Colts began a season knowing Andrew Luck would no longer take another snap as their quarterback.
The grind was just too much. A sprained shoulder. A lacerated kidney and a partially torn abdominal muscle. A torn rib cartilage. At least one concussion. A torn labrum that led to shoulder surgery and an entire lost season. A calf strain and leg issue that weren’t responding to treatment.
So at age 29, Luck walked away while he still could.
Many of the best physical specimens in the world are paid hundreds of thousands, yea millions of dollars to demonstrate their skills in athletic venues. For those princely sums they are expected to play through pain when injuries happen, inevitable when irresistible forces go up against immovable objects.
Not everyone succeeds. The average career of a National Football League player is just over three years. And at some time virtually every professional athlete in every sport will miss at least a few games because of injury. Then there’s the mental strain of trying to meet expectations.
Yet the night Luck announced his retirement a few fair-weather fans booed lustily. And I’d guess few if any of them had ever been hit by a 320-pound defensive lineman, possibly helmet-to-helmet, in anything resembling a meaningful game.
During the early part of Luck’s career, his pass protection was mediocre at best. “He was beat up on a regular basis, but he never really let anybody else know about it,” observed former Colts punter Pat McAfee, who also succumbed to injury at age 29.
Luck is not the first to hang it up while still in his prime. Witness Barry Sanders, Pat Tillman, Tiki Barber, Vontae Davis, Lynn Swann, Gale Sayers and Jim Brown, among others.
For many players, sports is their entire life. They stick around even after the handwriting is on the wall. Johnny Unitas, Colts quarterback during their Baltimore days, played long after his productive years were over. Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus kept going as long as he could limp on and off the field. New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath hobbled on bad knees throughout most of his career. Even Luck’s predecessor, Peyton Manning, missed the entire season in his last year as a Colt.
Really the Colts have been fortunate. What if Ryan Leaf, who lasted just four years, had been drafted instead of Manning? Or oft-injured Robert Griffin III, who has bounced around the NFL for eight years, instead of Luck?
Life goes on, though, even in football. As for Luck, he is newly married, has a child on the way and is armed with an degree in architecture from Stanford.
We’ll see how well Jacoby Brissett can engineer the Colts. And what new injuries crop up to cloud the picture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.