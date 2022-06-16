We had known each other since our days at what was then Anderson College. It was in 1958 in biology class, where my lab partner was Bud Bartz. But I quickly got to know the young freshman girl across the aisle, Alice Irene Bowman, whose brother Ed was one of my sophomore classmates.
Turned out we were both born in Minnesota, though some 230 miles apart. We hadn’t met until Irene came to college from Michigan, while I had lived in Anderson since seventh grade.
Vivacious and beautiful, she attracted the attention of most guys in college. But it was my cousin Gene Miller who courted and married her before her undergraduate studies were completed.
They would return to Anderson when Gene became a music professor and directed what is now the Anderson University Chorale and founded AU’s Male Chorus, while Irene worked as a Social Security administrator.
They raised two sons, Jeff Miller, who served a couple of terms on the Indianapolis City-County Council, and Randy Miller, now a music minister in Florida. During their growing-up years, we frequently ended up babysitting them.
Sadly, their marriage would dissolve, precipitated in part by Gene’s post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from his service as an Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War. For Irene, though, a new chapter was about to begin.
AU’s 1989 commencement speaker was well-known television journalist Mort Crim, who has served on the university’s board of trustees and logged a career as news anchor at TV stations in Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; Philadelphia; and Detroit.
Recently actor Will Ferrell, who created and starred in the “Anchorman” movies, revealed that the Ron Burgundy character was modeled after Mort.
That night, Mort and Irene were introduced. That was to launch an interesting relationship. Mort, an avid pilot, carried on a courtship by air. He also gave her a new nickname, Renee (pronounced REE’-nee). They were married 31 years ago and lived in retirement in Florida for many years.
Eventually the big “C” was to play a part in her life. Her mother unsuccessfully fought breast cancer while Irene still lived in Anderson. Daughter-in-law Carolyn, Jeff’s wife, also succumbed. Then it hit Irene, who staged three recoveries from breast cancer. Mort himself successfully fought off a bout with colon cancer.
The fourth time, Irene was not able to bounce back. She died May 28 at age 81.
She lived to see her first great-grandchild, Madeline Miller; grandkids Gabriel Miller, Emily Viau and Riley Miller; and stepgrandaughter Eliana DeFotis.
Irene had strong convictions and a generous streak. She loved people, always supporting the underdog and handling adversity with aplomb. She lived her life well. And I imagine she is celebrating her reunion with many she knew and loved over that eventful lifetime.