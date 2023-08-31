Censorship has been a never-ending story since long before the book-burning crusades of the Puritanical era.
Indiana’s latest case in point came to a head earlier this month with the return of Hoosier author John Green’s book “The Fault in Our Stars” to the young adult shelves of the Hamilton East Public Library in Fishers after it had been moved to the adult section over allegations its content was inappropriate for younger readers.
The book, made into a movie a few years ago, deals with teens battling cancer and the accompanying social and emotional adjustments they go through in the process. A point of contention for some readers (or non-readers) is the losing of their virginity on the part of two of the principal characters.
Subsequent board action suspended the review policy, assuring no further books will be pulled from the young adult shelves. The policy reversal was an apparent response to reactions from Green and many others when the book originally was removed from the young adult section. Teens, by the way, still could have accessed it on the adult shelves.
A few public complaints can bring a book into question, of course. Practically speaking, inappropriate content lies largely in the eye of the beholder, and context be, uh, danged. On the other hand, if anti-censorship people had their way, virtually nothing in print could ever be restricted.
So, as Alexander Pope wrote, is a little learning really a dangerous thing?
Arguments here run the gamut. Some critics even call for restrictions on the Bible – not for its religious content, as its supporters are prone to assume, but because of its many passages dealing with human sexuality. The Old Testament in particular is filled with sexual references, albeit heavily cloaked in euphemisms, dealing with practically all the good and bad aspects of physical relationships. Here context is important, of course. But many passages in Genesis, the books of Jewish history and the book of Ezekiel sometimes don’t pull too many punches. And Song of Solomon, a love poem, gets pretty graphic at points.
Obviously some subjects are beyond the ken of preschool and early elementary youngsters. But today’s preadolescents and teens, even from less than ideal home situations, are a lot better informed than their elders realize. Like the old joke of the father sitting his son down to give him “the talk,” mumbling “Son, I want to ask you some questions about sex.” To which the boy says, “Sure, Dad, what do you want to know?”
What kids these days don’t learn in school or at home, they pick up in the back alleys. And things are changing fast. I recall the early 1950s when Christine (nee George) Jorgensen became the first U.S. transgender person. Now there’s a movement to let kids decide for themselves whether they want to be a boy or a girl.
I don’t see limits on what our children learn as a priority. More important is how we help them process it.