The world is weary of the coronavirus pandemic that has turned everyday living into a fortress mentality. After some eight months of sickness, quarantine, mask-wearing and a slumping business climate, people can’t wait until vaccines come on the scene and everything returns to normal.
Or is this the new normal?
Is it likely, even possible, that the world’s so-called health experts will soon reach a point of sounding an all-clear and we can start partying, hugging and gathering again with no thought of social distancing or fear of catching the dread disease that has terrorized the entire planet since its inception halfway around the world? Contrary to what we’ve been trying to do all year, don’t hold your breath.
Daily case reports will fall to zero only if we stop testing or reporting. As for vaccines, history and current events tell us they hold no magic pill.
Smallpox was not eradicated for almost 200 years after a vaccine was developed. And remember the flu pandemic a century ago? Everyone already is urged to get yearly flu vaccinations, but they are only halfway effective. The scourge of polio racked the country for half a century before vaccines managed to bring it under control.
So how quickly can a COVID-19 vaccine be fast-tracked, how effective will it be and how many people will flock to receive quickly tested shots that conceivably could bring unforeseen complications down the road somewhere?
Then there’s the anti-vaxxer movement, which disdains even longstanding, proven vaccines. If a sizable number of people gravitate in this direction a base will remain for the virus to attack, and it will keep hanging around.
So how long do we wait? We lost an entire season of spring and summer sports. Many fall sports were postponed till spring. Is Hoosier Hysteria kaput for another year? What if COVID-19 is still hanging around in the spring? Have we seen the end of spectator sports as we know them? Will it ever be safe to eat a leisurely meal in a cozy restaurant again? When can we go to church and shake hands with our friends, hug our grandparents in their retirement home and take in a movie or the state fair again?
At some point people are likely to decide when the rewards outweigh the risk. Yes, more than a million people have died with the novel coronavirus as at least a contributing factor. That’s out of a world population of almost 8 billion. Although it’s far more likely just to make you feel puny for a few days or weeks, COVID-19 can be deadly. So can smoking, drinking, driving a car, eating peanuts or shellfish, popping pills or operating a chainsaw. That’s not even mentioning cancer, heart disease, depression or gang activity.
We will see whether the populace is willing to hunker down indefinitely or get back to the business of living while there is still a life to live.
