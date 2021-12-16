I went to a local pharmacy last month to pick up a prescription. While there I inquired whether I needed an appointment to get the COVID-19 booster shot my doctor had recommended. I didn’t. So I rolled up my sleeve, and now I’m boosted.
Some of my friends and relatives have been avoiding COVID vaccinations like the plague, pun intended. Across the country, lawsuits are proliferating over people losing, or fearing loss of, their jobs over President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate.
Indeed, mandating that everyone who hasn’t been stabbed lately be dragged kicking and screaming to the nearest vaccine clinic may be a bit ostentatious. There are people with genuine religious-based objections to anything medical (we won’t go into the question of whether such beliefs make sense or not). And women who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant who genuinely fear for the safety of their unborn fetuses. And definitely people who may be allergic to one or more of the ingredients in the vaccines.
The body of people who think it’s all political is another matter. They tend to be against it just because of who is for it. But making even less sense are those who choose to dodge the needle because, well, they just don’t know what’s in it. We get it. Like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who a couple of years ago urged her colleagues to pass a spending bill so they could find out what was in it.
I’ll let you in on a secret. I haven’t a clue what was in the Pfizer vaccine I received last month. I had practically no reaction to it other than maybe a passing achiness that soon went away.
Of course, I had a flu shot the week before, and I don’t know what’s in that, either. Or in the smallpox vaccine I had as a child. Or the polio vaccines I had in young adulthood.
I don’t really know what was in the hot dogs I had recently, other than what I’ve heard about their containing various meat scraps. I don’t know what acetaminophen is, although I take it when I have a headache. I drink tap water, even though I’m not sure what’s in it, either. I love restaurant food, too, though I’ve heard some wild tales about what goes on in those kitchens.
Maybe I’m naive. But I’m willing to take the word of inspectors, health professionals and others in the know as to the relative safety of the above items. And that includes COVID vaccines (as a reminder, the ones we’re getting have full Food and Drug Administration approval).
The question of natural immunity has been raised in some quarters. Maybe I even have some of that, because COVID never got me. Of course I didn’t have a lot of exposure. But I don’t choose to tempt fate, either. I figure I’m better off vaccinated than not.
And so are you.
