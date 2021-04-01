At one time family-owned newspapers typified the communications industry. So it was in Anderson for about a century. The Anderson Herald published in the morning and the Anderson Daily Bulletin in the evening. If you wanted to know what was happening in town you turned to one or the other.
The Herald was the province of the Toner-Scott family. John Toner “Jack” Scott, last of six who served as its editor, died March 12 at age 85.
His grandfather, Edward C. Toner, was the face of the newspaper for many years. During part of that time, son Williams M. Toner was editor before dying prematurely. When Ed Toner died his widow, Harriett Williams Toner, became editor and publisher. It was she who conducted the final interview when I was hired in 1962.
At that time Jack Scott was in the U.S. Army, or as Mrs. Toner put it, the “war service.” My own military obligation would come nine months later. In the meantime Jack returned to Anderson, joining his father, John E. Scott, in law practice. In 1964 Mrs. Toner died and daughter Jane Toner Scott assumed the role.
The Herald and Bulletin had joined forces in 1949 as Anderson Newspapers Inc. That too followed an industry-wide trend of merging business operations while maintaining editorial independence. George Crittenberger of the Bulletin was ANI’s first president, Mrs. Toner was vice president, Felix Buck of the Bulletin was secretary and Edwin Bailey (no relation) of The Herald served as treasurer.
When Mrs. Scott died, husband John E. Scott was named editor. He soon died also, and Jack Scott assumed the editorial reins.
Jack was a jovial, engaging individual as well as an assertive leader who exercised even more hands-on control than his predecessors. He called it “a labor of love.”
The corporate board, however, moved to seek more editorial control over the morning newspaper. A lawsuit resulted as the court attempted to sort out what the original officers, none of whom were still alive, intended regarding editorial separation. During that time Thamar “Doc” Vermillion acted as editor, and I was charged with putting together the editorial page, my position for the next decade.
With Jack Scott’s return, he resumed the hands-on approach, practicing law during the day and handling editor responsibilities at night. It was not uncommon for me to face reworking lead editorials on the spot for the next edition.
Other trends in communication were taking place, however. The board voted to sell the papers to the Ingersoll publishing chain. And the rest is history.
Before leaving, Jack presented gold coins to The Herald editorial staff. “I expect the time will come when the Democrats will make these even more valuable (through inflation),” he quipped. I kept that coin for many years until I liquidated a few of my collectibles several years ago.
In many ways that was the golden era of newspapers. And Jack’s family was an integral part.
