When she was a young girl, Joyce Stone Foggs’ ambition was to become a professional singer.
She indeed used her voice, singing in the Anderson College Choir (now Anderson University Chorale) and going on to become a church and community vocalist, recording at least one CD. But a much broader destiny of service awaited her, starting with her 65-year marriage to Dr. Edward Foggs, retired minister and general director emeritus of the Church of God.
Joyce Foggs died Aug. 17. Time has passed quickly, and it scarcely seems possible she was 90 years of age.
Born in Indianapolis, she spent most of her life in Anderson, where she would play many roles in advancing her church, community and family.
It was her role as a teacher in which we first came in contact with her. As a sixth-grade teacher art Park Place Elementary, she taught our two oldest daughters, Rachel and Sarah. They both loved her, rating Mrs. Foggs as one of their favorite teachers.
Rachel recalled her taking one action that has been known to raise a few eyebrows in other places. She bowed her head, right there during class, and prayed out loud. To my knowledge not one objection was voiced by a sometimes fickle community, though perhaps no complaints made their way to the right (or wrong) people.
She moved on from Park Place, completing a 31-year career in education as a teacher, principal and student teacher supervisor. For her lengthy service in the field of education locally she was named to the Anderson Community Schools Hall of Fame.
The Foggses reared five children, four of them daughters. They also had 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her service to the church and the Anderson community was extensive. She served on more than 25 boards, including 35 years as a commissioner for the Anderson Housing Authority under five different mayors. She was on the board of Christian Women Connection (formerly Women of the Church of God) for many years.
But it was her membership on the board of the Anderson Area Children’s Choir and Youth Chorale where we would next come in contact with Mrs. Foggs during the 11 years our granddaughter LeeAnn was involved in the program. It had been a generation, but she remembered us as well as Sarah.
Through all her busyness she always maintained an interest in her first love, music. A few years ago she released a CD of her music, of which we have a copy.
During her nine decades Joyce Foggs always sought to be an inspiration. Her students responded, particularly many of color who related to her as a role model. In fact she was among the first generation of minority educators in Anderson Community Schools.
The Anderson community can be particularly proud of the life of service given over the years by one of its own in the fields of education, music and leadership.
