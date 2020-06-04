His character was expected to be a one-shot appearance on the consummate baby boomer TV show. But the devious youngster caught on so well he became a permanent fixture who stirred up trouble whenever he appeared.
Ken Osmond, who played the two-faced Eddie Haskell on “Leave It to Beaver,” died May 18 in Los Angeles at age 76.
Osmond had a formidable list of credits before the first of his nearly 100 appearances, playing roles on “Lassie,” “Ozzie and Harriet,” “Wagon Train” and “The Loretta Young Show.” But he did so well in creating the two-faced Eddie Haskell that he quickly found a permanent home, becoming as well known as stars Jerry Mathers (Theodore “Beaver” Cleaver), Tony Dow (Wally Cleaver), Hugh Beaumont (father Ward Cleaver) and Barbara Billingsley (mother June Cleaver).
The show, whose first runs aired from 1957 through 1963, has been in rerun syndication ever since and still draws an audience on cable and satellite stations. A reprise of “Leave It to Beaver” aired in 1983 with Osmond again joining the cast along with Dow and Mathers. In fact he not only reprised the Haskell character, but his own sons, Eric and Christian, portrayed Eddie’s sons Freddie and Edward “Boomer” Haskell.
Osmond did a masterful job of playing the kid with the smirky grin who spent his time sucking up to the adults while manipulating and knocking down the kids on the show. Typically Haskell would be calling Beaver names and telling him to get lost, sometimes just as June Cleaver would walk in the room – whereupon without missing a beat he would flash that evil grin and chirp, “Oh, good afternoon, Mrs. Cleaver. I was just telling Wallace how pleasant it would be for Theodore to accompany us to the movies.”
Often it stretched credibility that Haskell remained Wally’s best friend through almost half of the show’s episodes. But Osmond played the role so well he essentially became typecast, bad news for any actor. Thus he ended up leaving television and joined the Los Angeles Police Department.
“It’s a death sentence in Hollywood when you get typecast,” Osmond admitted in a 2008 radio interview. “I’m not complaining, because Eddie’s been too good to me, but I found work hard to come by.”
“I will greatly miss my lifelong friend Ken Osmond, who I have known for over 52 years,” Mathers said in a statement. “”He was always someone that I could go to for great advice and sound counsel. I have always said that he was the best actor on our show because in real life his personality was so opposite of the character that he so brilliantly portrayed.”
The Eddie Haskell role became something of an archetype of a “behind-your-back” rebel teenager, the kind concerned parents in the mold of Ward and June Cleaver would hold up to their kids as the least desirable role model.
Commented
