My dad died from complications of cancer at age 56. My mom was 79 when she succumbed to diabetes and heart trouble.
Most of my uncles and aunts died at ages younger than I am now, a major exception being my dad’s half-sister who barely missed reaching her 98th birthday.
I wasn’t exceptionally healthy as a youngster. Besides bouts with childhood diseases such as mumps and measles, I suffered repeated cases of colds and flu every winter and have been medicated for hypothyroidism since early elementary school days.
My elementary school in Minnesota always held a parade twice a year for kids with perfect attendance; it was always my goal to be in that parade, but with Mom wielding that blasted thermometer every time I felt feverish, I rarely qualified.
Yet as an adult, my health has been amazing. While it seems more of my high school and college compatriots are gone now than are still around, I’ve reached the age of 83 practically unscathed.
I’ve only spent overnight in a hospital about three times for a pulmonary embolus and recuperation from surgeries.
I must be doing something right to last this long, I think to myself. But what?
Advances in modern medicine, of course, get some of the credit.
I’m taking a half-dozen prescriptions daily, along with four over-the-counter medications. I’ve been seeing four different doctors on a regular basis and maybe half a dozen more along the way. And I’m no stranger to CT, MRI and ultrasound scanners and X-ray machines.
I’ve never smoked (although I’ve involuntarily inhaled plenty of secondhand smoke over the years) or consumed alcoholic beverages. Illegal drugs were never the thing when I was growing up, and they’ve never tempted me.
During my younger years, I wasn’t overly faithful about seeing the dentist regularly. When my daughters began encountering dental problems, I figured it was about time to pay attention to my teeth, though by that time it took some work getting my gums back in condition.
But while I’ve had crowns put on most of my teeth, the only ones I’ve lost have been my wisdom teeth. I’ve never even had a root canal.
I’ve never been skinny, at least not since early childhood. At almost 300 pounds, most weight charts would consider me obese (if not morbidly so) even at 6-feet-1. Having a sedentary job most of my life may be in some measure responsible, of course.
But almost every time I go anywhere, I see people who make me feel good about my size. I’ve never been overly athletic, but I’ve kept reasonably active.
I’m a meat-and-potatoes type of guy. But I’m not much of a snacker, so that helps keep my weight in check.
Best of all, I’m not much of a worrier. I consider myself spiritually grounded, and I keep my mind active. Whatever happens in the future, I figure I’ll be able to roll with the punches.