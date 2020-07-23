This coronavirus thing doesn’t want to go away. Right now, medical authorities claim wearing masks is part of the short-term solution. This has unleashed back-and-forth retorts on the wisdom and necessity of covering your breathing orifices when getting out in public these days.
Of course, this opinionated rhetorician is delighted to offer his ideas on the issue of masking up.
Cocooning inside your home for months on end is nigh unto impossible. Even if others keep you stocked up on provisions, the money eventually runs out, and so does your mental well-being.
Because of our age bracket, my wife and I are among those considered most at risk for complications of a malady many people have seen come and go with few symptoms or even knowing they had it. So Bonnie sewed up a couple of cloth masks to use when we venture out.
Not everyone does. Hordes of bare faces — some openly belligerent — have been pictured on beaches, at demonstrations and at bars as the nation began opening back up.
We’ve also learned not all masks are created equal. A few health care facilities we visited made us trade off our cloth coverings for hospital grade (albeit disposable) masks. In one such process I pulled one of my hearing aids out and had to retrieve it from the floor before somebody stepped on it.
In case you haven’t noticed, masks are one big nuisance. If you wear glasses, you quickly notice they fog up immediately. It’s more difficult to hear someone speaking through a mask (that includes TV reporters obviously putting on a show even when socially distanced from anyone around them). And though advocates insist plenty of oxygen gets through a mask, breathing isn’t quite the same as it is unmasked. When I’m out for a walk of any decent length I have trouble enough catching my breath anyway, so you won’t see me wearing a mask if I’m hiking anywhere. (Social distancing, of course, is usually pretty easy in that situation.) And eating or drinking while masked is impossible.
Proponents often delight in throwing a guilt trip at nonusers by saying they endanger others if they happen to be asymptomatic carriers. As far as I’m concerned, though, few rebels pay any attention to guilt-trippers.
On the other end are those who claim requiring masks violates their rights. Then again, they probably don’t mind yelling “fire” in a crowded bar or theater either. Public interest normally trumps unbridled freedom in matters of health and safety.
Then there are those who proudly mask their mouths and chins while leaving their noses uncovered. How does that work?
Masks and social distancing are among the few answers health professionals have. For want of a better description, masks are a necessary evil. But I figure I’ll go along to get along. What choice do I have?
