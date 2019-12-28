My three grandsons all get behind the wheel of a car now. The two oldest have their Indiana operator’s licenses, while the youngest recently got his Ohio learner’s permit.
A rite of passage, of course. But there seems to be more to worry about these days.
My dad died when I was 11, and Mom didn’t drive. Thus my 16th birthday wasn’t as magic for me as it was for many of my friends. If I wanted to go somewhere I either walked, took the bus (that’s right) or hitched a ride with a friend.
Finally I took driver education during the final semester of my senior year. It was offered in the schools then, and most kids took the opportunity to get the credit the course would afford to save money on their insurance. I had only been behind the wheel a couple of times before that, but I relished the chance to learn to drive.
Howard Lindsey and Don Barnett were our instructors. Twice a week we were on the road in one of three cars: a Pontiac, a Chevrolet and a Plymouth, all with automatic transmission and a couple with power steering. Our group caught a break when one of the four people assigned to our car dropped the course, giving the remaining three more time behind the wheel.
I took my driving test in my best friend’s family car. A couple months later, after working all summer, I was able to buy a 1950 Chevy, straight shift.
Then came the hassle of getting insurance. The car was in Mom’s name, of course, but I had trouble finding anyone to insure a teenage boy without a driving parent. I wound up with a policy that ran $100 a year, which was high in those days. And today’s kids think their insurance is high.
The car didn’t even have a radio. That was a good thing, letting me learn to concentrate on the road. Texting while driving wasn’t even a concept in those days, of course. The nearest thing would have been an attempt to wrestle with a road map while en route.
Lack of today’s incredible technology was one big difference in the 1950s. Even someone like me who was all thumbs mechanically had to learn how to keep a seven-year-old car (which was 11 years old before I traded up) on the road. How many kids today can change a tire, jump start a dead battery (a straight stick came in handy in that instance because you could push-start it), use hand signals when turning or replace a voltage regulator, which I did once?
Today’s cars are more apt to get my grandkids where they’re going without dying in the middle of the street. I just hope they aren’t more vulnerable to distracted driving than I was.
