They both lived into their 90s. Dr. Charles Stanley was a televangelist well-known nationally. Dondeena Caldwell, known primarily within the church body on whose behalf she dedicated her life, spent many years in missionary service. They died within days of each other last month.
Stanley, whose In Touch Ministries carried his Christian message around the globe each week, died at his home April 18. The ministry had begun in 1977, beginning radio syndication in 1983 with televised sermons, podcasts and devotionals reaching more than 115 households, according to the organization’s website.
He was a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention and former senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Atlanta, Georgia. He was inducted into the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1988. His 60 published books included several New York Times bestsellers.
Ironically, his passing was largely ignored at the time by much of the mainstream news media, which often tends to pay more attention to entertainers and politicians. But it drew much comment from the religious world. Skip Heitzig, a prominent pastor at the Calvary Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, called Stanley a “Christian powerhouse who was faithfully and wholly dedicated to the Word of God.”
Franklin Graham, son of the late Dr. Billy Graham and current president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, added: “People didn’t go to hear what Dr. Stanley had to say. They wanted to hear what God had to say. This is what I appreciated most about Dr. Stanley – he unashamedly preached the Word of God.”
Originally raised in the Pentecostal tradition, Stanley was ordained in the Baptist church in 1956.. He was well known for a conversational style in his sermons, coming across as if he were speaking with you personally. He continued preaching into his ninth decade.
Caldwell, 96, who died in Anderson on April 15, was the daughter of former South Meridian Church of God pastor William and Vada Fleenor, who had come from a missionary background themselves. Dondeena and Maurice Caldwell began their ministry in Mexico, helping to found La Buena Tierra Bible Institute in Saltillo in the 1950s. Later they would undertake a similar experience in Brazil, including the launching of Boa Terra Bible Institute (both names translate to The Good Earth). She was fluent in three languages.
Dondeena also spent many years as editor of Church of God Missions magazine.
The Caldwells were charter members of the Peace Fellowship of the Church of God, and they spearheaded an endowment for Anderson University’s Peace and Conflict Transformation Program (PACT). Dondeena also was active in the Grandmothers for Peace organization.
I spent some time working with her some years ago in our congregation’s outreach program, to which she provided valuable leadership.
Problems with declining vision limited her in later years.
Those who embrace the faith of these two spiritual leaders can imagine they have already heard the words of the one whom they proclaimed during their lifetimes: “Well done, good and faithful servants.”