Donnie Bond lived across the alley from us during my grade school years in Minnesota. The youngest child of the Rev. L. Donald and Ruth Bond, who pastored Mankato’s First Congregational Church next door to their home, he was a bright-eyed youngster who loved people and enjoyed life.
Oh, and he was born with cerebral palsy. He could not walk or even sit up unaided. He talked only with great difficulty, his words not always understandable. Often when I was around him he would mouth “Ah-kng-gah.”
He seemed frustrated that I wasn’t able to understand what he was saying. His parents equipped him with all sorts of aids, including a support chair and a tricycle with special pedals and a back support.
He was enrolled in special education classes in the Southern Minnesota Spastic Club, spastic being the descriptive word for CP at the time, though it even then was usually considered pejorative.
We moved away when he was 8 years old. I have often wondered how much he was able to develop physically, the primary limitation many otherwise productive people encounter in their effort to be all they can be.
And I recall Carol Reynolds, the daughter of two of Mom and Dad’s longtime friends. She was a few years older than I was, but a birth injury had slowed her physical progress and the ability to develop normally. She withdrew from school before obtaining her high school diploma. We got along fine, playing games and relating despite our age difference.
Many facets of life and living are influenced by the circumstances of birth and genetic makeup. Often the distractions of appearance or the difference in makeup of the individual serve to mask what is inside trying to get out.
There is David Ring, born with cerebral palsy and given up by his parents early in life. Ring, who has appeared on the Gaither videos, became a motivational speaker, married and has a family.
And Gordon Mote, born blind, who became one of Nashville’s top accompanists and music producers, traveling with the Gaither Vocal Band for several years. He enjoys joking endlessly about his visual impairment as a way of putting audiences at ease.
The 1988 movie “Rain Man” told the story of Raymond Babbitt, an autistic savant whose command of mathematics and numerical feats was amazing. And some years before that I saw a documentary on another autistic savant, blind and largely uncommunicative, who could sing and accompany himself at a professional level.
Idiot savant is defined as a person who is outstanding in a field of endeavor despite significant impairment in other areas of intellectual or social functioning.
Gabe Helvering is my cousin twice removed. Despite being born with autism and visual deficiency, he played drums in the band and graduated from Lapel High School.
Society is beginning to recognize the ability and potential of individuals who in times past were simply shuffled out of the way.