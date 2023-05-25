Sometimes when we look back at our growing-up years we wonder how we ever managed to survive. But we did. And so did some of our classmates from whom we occasionally chose to distance ourselves.
Lots of times you found yourself getting picked on. Other times you found yourself doing the picking (none of us want to admit to it, of course). But there were friends and there were non-friends, who often changed during different stages of maturity.
In our elementary school years, of course, boys and girls tended to distance themselves from each other. It was after they reached puberty that some of the stigma gradually started to vanish.
I don’t know how or when it started. I spent the first 11 years of my life in Mankato, Minnesota, where I attended Lincoln Grade School.
There was a girl in our class, name of DeEtta. As I recall she was sort of ordinary looking, a bit on the skinny side and kind of a clinging-vine type, though she seemed to have something of a sense of humor.
As boys sometimes are wont to do, however, we managed to tag her as one of those kids who have fleas. Not as funny as kids like to think, of course.
But none of the guys would so much as touch her, and if they did, they were branded as carriers for as long as the snickers persisted.
I moved away after sixth grade, and she was one of those of whom I lost track. Recently I was perusing the obituaries online from the Mankato Free Press, my old hometown newspaper. There it was, a death notice for one DeEtta. Different last name, but clearly the same person from the information given. She was 83.
She had graduated from Mankato High School in 1957, the same year as my graduating class. Then she met and married a Korean War veteran, settling in a town about 30 miles away. They were married 50 years before his death at age 78 in 2010, 13 years before her passing.
Obviously there is life after elementary school. Her husband had a career as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Apparently they lived on a farm and raised ponies.
And that wasn’t all they raised; they were the parents of six children, who gave them 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also survived by a sister and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
They were active in the Lutheran Church as well as the Waseca and Janesville, Minnesota, communities.
Everyone has a story. Often it begins on shaky ground as fresh young minds encounter a threatening world around them.
Then you grow up. Eventually most of our generation managed to find our niche, doing our part to make a difficult world more tolerable.
For the younger generation it seems to be getting tougher. Hopefully they too will discover the degree of maturity they need to stabilize a cruel world.