Memories last forever. But life goes on. And sometimes it comes back to us full circle.
I was sitting at a table during my granddaughter LeeAnn’s Anderson University graduation open house last month doing some reminiscing. In walked a couple in my age range, initially masked of course as a concession to the pandemic that is winding down in this topsy-turvy world of ours. Their thoroughly grayed hair didn’t appear to have been cut for quite some time, making them difficult to recognize.
I’ve known Don and Jan Brandon since our Anderson College days more than 60 years ago. But it wasn’t until he removed his mask and identified himself that I recognized him; it still took a second or two through the full beard he now sported. A bare-faced Jan was more recognizable despite her much-longer hairdo.
The longtime former AU baseball coach and his schoolteacher spouse had spent most of the past year at their offseason cabin in rural Louisiana, where weathering the COVID storm was no problem. No one lived near them, and they had their groceries delivered even though such deliveries involved considerably more travel than running down the block.
“The cabin is at the end of the road down by a lake,” Don explained. “There’s no traffic going by there. We’re literally the only people on that road.”
Jan added that she was due for a medical checkup in October and called her doctor from down there to see if she needed to keep the appointment. He told her that COVID was pretty rampant up here and she’d be better off just staying put.
I recalled my two months (it seemed much longer at the time) residing in Louisiana not far from there at Fort Polk, near Leesville, during my Army days. Noting that area’s alligator infestation, Don asked if I had seen any while I was there. I hadn’t, but I recalled the morning we were out on police call when a herd of cows charged across the road we were policing. He noted that indeed that area had been open range during that time.
Where has time gone? I naturally had kept thinking of Don in terms of his curly, close-cropped blond hair during his days as an AC football, basketball and baseball player. And Jan with her dark locks. And those were the days when I had a full head, albeit cut shorter, of dark brown hair. And we all seem to have added a few pounds here and there over the decades.
Can it be that we’ve watched our kids grow up and have kids that are now reaching their own educational milestones? The Brandons had a grandson finish at AU last year (though denied the formal graduation spotlight by the pandemic) and another graduate this year from Rose-Hulman.
And the memories keep mounting as we are left to wonder just exactly where the years have gone.
