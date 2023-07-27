As the years keep mounting in our age category, we tend to think more about the end than the beginning.
That’s especially true as the infirmities of the aging process distract us from the long list of positive experiences that accumulate over the years. And we’re still around to contemplate the meaning of it all.
But that’s hard to do when distractions keep popping up. Lately I’ve had to deal with some discomfort in my digestive system. If you’ve ever had that you know how distracting that can be. Naturally worst-case scenarios come into play as we wonder whether other vital systems of our body are involved. And Bonnie’s list of mobility issues recently got a little longer with some apparent muscular problem that caused added discomfort in getting around.
Our twins, Becky and Ruth, celebrated (if that’s the right word) their 50th birthdays this month. Some of the stuff that comes with it has started to bother them as well. And our grandson Jason, Becky’s son who was also born on the same date 30 years later, missed the celebration party while recuperating from a case of mono. And a couple of our sons-in-law have been facing medical issues of their own as well, as have our daughters Rachel and Sarah.
But life goes on. Five of our six grandchildren have finished high school, two – Courtney and LeeAnn – have college degrees, employed respectively as a teacher and a nurse. A third – Ronnie – is a current college student. Jason has moved up as a car detailer for Graham Rahal Racing. His cousin Cameron is headed up the ladder in the construction industry in the Cincinnati area.
The youngest, Gracie, is a junior in high school. This coming year she has been named co-captain of her competitive dance team.
So much has happened in about the past quarter century when we were beginning to wonder if and when we would ever become grandparents. And things continue to develop. First, Becky became engaged recently. And as we had been pondering whether we would live long enough to become great-grandparents, Courtney informed us that she and husband Drew are expecting their first child in January.
Depending on our lifespans, there likely could be more to come. LeeAnn and Ronnie both have significant others with whom they are looking at the future. Stay tuned.
It can be hard to see the forest for the trees. But since the beginning of time, life has continued to renew itself. My dad’s grandfather, for instance, may have had reason to wonder about his legacy after two of his three sons had only one child between them. But that third son, my grandfather, had seven children to keep the Bailey line going. Dad was 44 when I was born, an only child. But my four daughters have kept the legacy going, if not the name. And now life continues.
Into each life some rain must fall. But you know what they say about April showers.