In a comfortable spousal relationship there’s a tendency to take each other for granted as the decades pile up. But it’s amazing how a journey through adversity can renew the bonds built up over 54 years.
Bonnie’s titanium-reinforced back is probably stronger than the original, thanks to the deft surgical skills of Dr. Daniel Kim, who faced the task of rebuilding the effects of serious deterioration over at least a two-month period from a bad infection.
It wasn’t COVID-19. We’re tempted to believe it might have been better if it had been, coming at a time the medical profession was reluctant to conduct business as usual while figuring out how to handle the pandemic thing.
It started around Memorial Day with nausea and weakness. I took her to an urgent care center, which promptly sent her home for a phone conference with a doctor. He dismissed it as a stomach virus, prescribing anti-nausea pills. Then she started experiencing horrible pain, which steadily got more widespread. Treatment and X-rays failed to pinpoint anything, and more tests were scheduled.
Then her legs gave out as she attempted to take a shower, perhaps a blessing in disguise. The emergency room personnel quickly diagnosed severe infections in several places, and finally an MRI determined the spinal column had been severely affected. They began pumping tons of antibiotics into her and surgery was scheduled.
Lingering in a hospital room wondering what will happen can be complicated these days. Coronavirus precautions limit visitors to one per day (we shudder to think if this had happened during the shutdown when visitors were totally barred). Naturally I pulled rank most of the time.
Filling the gap were endless gestures of support and prayers from friends, relatives and our church family. When the chips are down you learn who your real friends are.
Recuperation, of course, doesn’t happen overnight. One of the therapists at Bennett Rehabilitation Center estimates that every day in the hospital takes a week of recovery. That should take us into October. And complicating things even more was the discovery of an extensive blood clot.
In the process I’m learning a lot about what makes our household hum. Bonnie was always the Energizer bunny, barging right ahead with the routine stuff. By the time I got up in the morning, it seemed she had already done half a day’s work
While the light at the end of the tunnel seems a bit brighter, I’m aware that I will be shouldering more of the load from here on out. And we may be lightening that load somewhat too. When you get to be our age, things start happening. Human nature abhors that inevitability.
But when we look back over more than five decades together, we’ve accomplished quite a bit. Maybe it’s time to ease our foot off the gas pedal and take some time watching the sunset and cherishing our remaining time together.
