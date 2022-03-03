We used to joke about it: We’d get up, read the obituaries, and if we weren’t in them, we’d get dressed for the day’s activities.
But now, as the years pile up, it seems as if most of those names in the obituary column belong to our peers. The year is barely two months old, but the names of at least 19 people either my wife or I have known or recognize have come to our attention after they passed away during that span. It’s a stark reminder that our time is getting short:
Extended family: Mark Stiers, 81, was my late cousin Beverly’s first husband.
Normie Geske, 79, was the wife of my cousin Tim.
Friends from what was then Anderson College: DC Holloway, 84, was one of three students who had only initials for a first name; he was involved in music all his life.
Helen (Bucklin) Parr, 78, was married to Little All-American football star Ron Parr.
Jack Bloom, 85, was an outstanding multisport athlete at AC.
Jan (Boyer) Maddox, 81, was in that group as well.
Dick Young, 84, came along later as a coach and physical education professor, coaching the Raven football team into the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II championship game in 1970.
Bonnie worked in the Anderson High School cafeteria with Sondra “Sonnie” Layton, 80.
Frankie Lee Watson, 88, was the pastor’s wife in Bonnie’s hometown in West Virginia before she and husband, Cecil, moved to Anderson where he worked with the Board of Church Extension of the Church of God.
Church friends: Arlene Hall, 98, was Park Place Church of God’s longtime minister of Christian education as well as a writer and editor.
We used to see Dick Imler, 98, in church nearly every Sunday until age caught up with him.
Faith Phile, 89, used to work with my mom at Warner Press in years past.
In the space of one week, our friend Walter Copeland lost both his brother, Doug Copeland, 86, and his wife, Betty Copeland, 88.
Community: Dr. Wayne McCallister, 78, was a dentist for many years in Anderson.
Boyce Wood, 81, who worked with Mahoney & Heineman, was the younger brother of Hal, Rod and Pete Wood.
The Rev. Arlena (Rybolt) Wood, 80, was on the staff of Madison Park Church of God before moving to Indianapolis.
I used to run into Gene Knepp, 83, when I had my car worked on at his family’s service station.
Gospel music: Martin Cook, 85, founded The Inspirations.
But life goes on. Anderson’s newest centenarian is retired AU sociology Professor Vern Norris, who reached the 100-year milestone Feb. 22.
We are fortunate to encounter many friends along the way who help to make life worth living and whom one day we stand to join in that great unknown.
