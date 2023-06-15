Neighbors come and go. Friendships sometimes last longer than proximity. Sadly, at my age, the end of the road keeps coming up with increasing frequency.
Last month the names of two more, one of our longtime next-door neighbors and another from the larger neighborhood, cropped up in the obituary pages of this newspaper. Glendora Sink passed away on May 18 at age 88. Then on May 21 Alyce Gelene Freeman Geiger died just a week short of her 96th birthday.
Earl and Glendora Sink were living next door to the home we bought in 1968, and they continued to be our neighbors for many years after that. Glendora and Bonnie used to carry on regular conversations when they were hanging laundry on the line to dry (a practice that has all but disappeared from the American scene in the interim).
Our oldest daughter, Rachel, was best friends with their niece, Lisa LeAnna.
They kept us up on what was going on in the neighborhood. If anything was happening, they knew how to find out about it.
While Earl was completing a career at Delco Remy, Glendora worked at a nearby bakery and at the Park Place United Methodist Day Care.
They raised their three children in that home, renting the entire time. Eventually, after their kids were grown, they moved to Redbud Estates.
Earl died in 2008. Occasionally we would see Glendora when we were shopping or going out to eat.
Two of their children preceded her, daughter Vicky Taylor and son Ricky Sink. Oldest daughter Terry Stafford survives, along with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Several blocks down the street from us lived the Freeman family, of which Gelene was the matriarch. Her first husband, Bob Freeman, whom she met at what was then Anderson College, was a longtime coach at Anderson High School, founding the highly successful AHS swimming program as well as helping to organize the Dolphin Club, which regrettably closed its doors a few years ago due to financial troubles.
The three Freeman children – Rod, Greg and Rhoda Courtney – all excelled in sports at Anderson High School, and Rod went on to play basketball at Vanderbilt University as well as a year in the National Basketball Association.
I recently heard from Rod during the process of Anderson High School’s decision to discontinue use of the Indian mascot and pregame dance, a move to which he as a proud athlete who wore the red and green was very much opposed.
Bob Freeman died in 2000. Gelene remarried. She and her second husband lived in several states before he also preceded her in death.
In addition to her children, Gelene is survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The loss of friends we have known over the years naturally stirs regrets as it reminds us of the passage of time. But it also rekindles memories that have accumulated over the years as we reflect on experiences of a lifetime.