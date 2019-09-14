I’m told that the classes of 1957 from Anderson, Madison Heights and Highland high schools are planning a 63rd reunion next summer. The consensus was if we waited for our 65th as we enter our 80s there might well be considerably fewer of us left to reminisce.
Our latest classmate to depart was Lucius Teague, remembered as a three-sport athlete at Anderson High School. He died Aug. 18 at age 82, bringing to mind the exploits of AHS athletes in the 1950s as well as his accomplishments over a lifetime.
In those days, of course, the best athletes played year round in whatever sport was in season. Accordingly, Teague played football in the fall, basketball in winter and baseball in the spring. After his high school days he would play a year of minor league baseball in the Dodgers farm system, batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .392 for the Bluefield Dodgers of the Appalachian League.
He stood just over 6 feet 1 inch, a shade shorter than I was. In fact in his junior year I was a tiny bit taller than anyone on the AHS varsity basketball team. Obviously, of course, athletes like Teague ran, jumped and handled the ball much better than I ever thought about.
The Indians had been deprived of sectional basketball championships in both 1953 and 1954, thanks to a very good Alexandria team. But with Teague and players such as Jim Leverette, Delano Sanders, Ron Page, Dick Stith and Jim Lutton in the lineup, Anderson cut down the nets in the old Wigwam in 1955 and 1956. The regional was a different story as a tall and quick Indianapolis Crispus Attucks team headed by Oscar Robertson swept games from the Indians en route to back-to-back state titles.
Lucius was the only returning starter his senior year. His sophomore brother, John Teague Sr., joined him on the varsity, along with other promising youngsters including Norman Delph and Dick Patterson. But again the Tribe’s sectional title quest was denied, this time by an Elwood Panthers team led by eventual Indiana All-Stars Dick Mitchell and Darrell McQuitty.
Teague became an Anderson city police officer, serving 42 years on the force before retiring in 2004.
The Teague name would surface again in local sports. Lucius’ daughter Melody was an early AHS girls basketball standout, a 1980 Indiana All-Star. His son Sidney also played for the Indians in the 1980s. John’s sons, John Jr. and Shawn, starred for the Indians, Shawn playing on the 1979 state runner-up team and making the Indiana All-Stars. John’s grandsons Jeff and Marquis Teague, who were born in Anderson but graduated from Indianapolis Pike High School, have both played in the NBA, Jeff spending a year with the Indiana Pacers.
Lucius Teague has left a widely remembered legacy in Anderson’s history.
