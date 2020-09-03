The Founding Fathers could scarcely have imagined the uproar the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has unleashed with its latest ruling on the Second Amendment.
The three-judge panel’s ruling that California’s ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines violates the Constitution cites the right to keep and bear firearms. Somehow, though, I wonder how that right is protected through a clip that holds enough ammunition to blow away a small army (to say nothing of a school or nightclub or concert venue).
In the 1700s, when the Bill of Rights became law, the primary weapons of war were muzzle-loading muskets. Legend has it that the Minutemen of Revolutionary War fame were so called because they would be ready to fight in one minute. Perhaps just as likely it was because they would fire their weapon, then take most of a minute to reload before they were ready to take another shot.
Nine states and the District of Columbia have passed some sort of restriction on high-capacity magazines. The latest ruling, of course, only applies to California and the rest of the 9th Circuit jurisdiction. And its ruling is on hold pending an earlier lower court stay, which means Californians can’t immediately rush out and pick up a magazine that holds 40 or 50 rounds of ammo.
Writing for the court, appellate Judge Kenneth Lee said the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 bullets “strikes at the core of the Second Amendment – the right of armed self-defense.” He insisted such a reaction to mass shootings doesn’t justify a ban whose scope “is so sweeping that half of all magazines in America are now unlawful to own in California.”
Admittedly the trend on what conservative commentators routinely call “the Left Coast “has been to legislate the kind of ideal Utopia its proponents want their country to be, whether that be limits on weapon capacity or bans on plastic bags and straws or whatever.
But critics elsewhere abhor such heavy-handed tactics, even questioning whether the right to bear arms is synonymous with the right of self-defense.
Many of us are old enough to remember those cowboy movies from our youth when the limit of bullet capacity was the six-shooter of the old West. Even then, though, gunfights seemed to rage on for five minutes at a time with kids wondering how guys with six-guns kept going without running out of bullets. It was only when things got down to the nitty-gritty that either the hero or the villain exhausted his load and the gun went click-click-click a few times before it became obvious that hand-to-hand combat would be the only way out.
During my Army days we had clips for our M-14 rifles that held a paltry 20 rounds. The guys under fire in Vietnam soon after that had much higher capacity.
As for me, the only magazines I have in my home are printed on slick paper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.