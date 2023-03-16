My dad owned only two new automobiles during his (and my) lifetime. And our grandkids would be at a complete loss over their lack of today’s bells and whistles.
It seems as if those cars, 1940 and 1948 Plymouths, were always in the repair shop. Dad was on a first-name basis with the dealership’s chief mechanic, ironically named Axel.
The 1940’s woes were understandable. First, it was during and right after World War II, when parts and accessories were in short supply. It seems the car’s battery was always dying. Old-style batteries were weaker and not as long-lasting as today. That could be a real problem during Minnesota winters. And you needed to add distilled water at regular intervals. Of course with the 1940, the battery was located under the front seat, which meant removing the entire seat to get at it.
Dad changed his own antifreeze twice a year. In the spring he drained it into five-gallon glass jugs, storing it until fall. He replaced it with plain old tap water during the summer months.
Occasionally we’d take a trip from Mankato to the Twin Cities, 80 miles away. Invariably it took two full hours to get there. Dad would step on the starter (it was on the floorboard), sometimes having to adjust the choke button to get it running, then push the choke back in after the engine warmed up a little. Pushing in on the clutch with his left foot, he’d move the gearshift lever to low, let out the clutch and get into motion, then shifting to second gear and high gear as he pushed in the clutch again.
The car had no radio. It did have a heater, but air conditioning was quite a few years away; ventilating the car in the summer involved opening the small windows on the front door and angling outside air into the car. For entertainment we’d make conversation, read road signs (Burma Shave signs were a favorite) or play a game. The alphabet game was a favorite, locating the letters on billboards, and we always hoped to find a Quaker State sign as soon as possible after getting to “P.”
We could get up to 60 miles an hour on the open highway, which was usually a two-lane road. Every 10 miles or so we’d come into a town and have to slow down. Eventually we’d get to Fort Snelling in the Twin Cities suburbs, and there the road divided, heading toward either Minneapolis or St. Paul; we had relatives in both cities.
There were no seat belts in those days. I usually sat on a box between my parents on the front seat. In the event of a panic stop, one of their arms would come in front of me as if to break my fall. Thankfully, Dad was a good driver and usually kept out of tight spots.
Times have definitely changed in the wonderful world of transportation.