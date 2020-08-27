I suspect there’s more to the mask than meets the eye. Coming to blows over a layer or two of fabric over one’s face is carrying things a bit too far in my opinion.
As COVID-19 has experienced a resurgence, mask mandates of various degrees abound. And they vary from place to place. Go in a hospital facility, for instance, and you’ll be asked (read: mandated) to replace your cloth mask with one of the hospital’s disposable variety — and at no cost to the wearer, thank goodness since I had occasion to visit regularly during the past month or so.
I visited Anderson’s leading all-purpose shopping mecca recently (I won’t mention the name, but it’s based in Arkansas). Three entrances have been reduced to one for the duration, I guess. And you are expected to mask up when you enter.
As it happened my primary mask was in the laundry that day. Fortunately I keep a few of those hospital-type disposables in the car for just such emergencies.
I traveled half the length of the store to shop near one of the closed entrances. Just about everyone I encountered was suitably masked up. I made my purchase and headed for the exit. When what to my wondering eyes should appear but a couple of teenage boys, no masks in sight, engaging in horseplay. I’d heard about episodes of violence that have happened when people are confronted about mask-wearing, and I wanted no part of it. I held my breath and kept my distance as I headed back out to the parking lot.
My oldest daughter, Rachel, who lives in Ohio, was not so lucky recently. She headed for the grocery store with son Cameron, realizing only after she got there her masks were all in the laundry. She told Cam they would have to head home, but the teenager answered, “Mom, no you don’t. They have them at the store.”
In they went, and Rachel had just picked up a mask and was getting ready to put it on when a woman (a shopper, not a store employee) rushed up to her and barked rudely, “Ma’am, oh ma’am, masks are required in the store. You have to put one on.”
Some people would have exploded. Rachel, timid soul that she is (she had even pulled her shirt over her mouth before she obtained a mask) quietly replied she knew and was getting one as they spoke. “Oh, OK,” the woman said.
I can imagine what I would have said. “I’m doing it right now. Who pulled your chain?” Sarcasm is my middle name.
One of my mom’s sayings used to address situations like that: “Don’t get your bowels in an uproar.” Although I don’t recall seeing her ever having addressed such a remark to a stranger.
Coronavirus fatigue, of course, has put everybody’s tempers on edge. I wonder when the uproar will ever end?
