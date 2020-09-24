News of the death of Ornan Dale Williams on Aug. 16 brought back memories of my days at what was then Anderson College.
He was 85. A lifetime as a preacher, salesman and singer followed those college days when he honed his singing talents with what was presumed the lowest bass voice at AC at the time.
His obituary noted his membership in the AC Contemporaries, a performing group of 13 men who put on a few pretty sharp concerts in their time. It was told he sang along with such notables as Bill and Danny Gaither. Someone’s memory, however, was a bit fogged, Danny Gaither never having been enrolled at AC. But Bill Gaither, who has gone on to produce some gospel concerts on a worldwide scale, indeed was one of the organizers of the group.
Which started my mind working. Amazingly, without a list to work from, I was able to recall all 13 original Contemporaries: Dale, Bill, my cousin Gene Miller, Darrell Taylor, Bill Hazelbauer, Don Dawson, Dave Mohney, David Tate, Roger Allen, Irv Martin, Delwin Brown, Jim “Simmie” Moore and Dick Dixon.
Dale was more of a team player among some pretty high-profile musicians in the group. I do remember his lone solo on one verse of that old cowboy song, “The Old Chisholm Trail”: “My feet in the stirrup, my seat in the saddle, I hang and rattle those longhorn cattle.”
The Contemporaries continued after most of that group graduated, though not exhibiting quite the high profile those talented guys were able to achieve.
While he loved gospel music, Dale wasn’t particularly a fan of famed bass singer J.D. Sumner, at that time the bass for the Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Johnny’s Restaurant in Park Place kept a couple of Blackwood numbers on its juke box because of the popularity with the college crowd, including “Wonderful Love” where Sumner glided down to a double-low C. As J.D. began the solo line, Williams remarked, “Do you want to hear a belch?” Quizzed about it, he demurred, “I have no desire to go that low.”
He performed in a number of quartets over the years while pastoring several churches, eventually retiring in northern Indiana. Every once in a while I’d spot him at a gospel concert, particularly the Gaither Homecoming concerts in Fort Wayne. And he made it to a few AC/AU Booster Club reunions at homecoming time.
He married college sweetheart Jane McIntire, who died in 2003. He would marry again, his second wife Joy Maureen Hutton preceding him in death earlier this year.
Quite a few Williamses made their way through Anderson College/University, though never outnumbering our Miller family or the Kardatzkes. One of Dale’s sons, Chris, returned to his alma mater as director of media relations, tragically dying a few years ago from an accident at his home.
Time passes, but people like Ornan Dale Williams live on in our memories.
