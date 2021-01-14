When I was much younger, if you wanted to travel from Anderson to Evansville — well, you simply couldn’t get there from here.
This month traffic between Indianapolis and just north of Bloomington on what has been Indiana 37 is being rerouted. That highway, already four lanes wide but full of traffic lights, will become the final completed link of Interstate 69 between Canada and Mexico.
Used to be that a trip to Indiana’s Pocket City involved mostly two-lane roads winding through the southern Indiana countryside. You could count on such a trip taking most of the day. The first time I saw Evansville was during a bus trip to Fort Polk, Louisiana, when I was in the Army in 1963. Evansville was the first major stop on the route, which began in late morning and got there around suppertime. In all I spent two full days en route to my military assignment.
During our honeymoon in 1966 we traveled from the north side of Indianapolis to Spring Mill State Park just south of Bedford. That took close to half a day along what now will be primarily the I-69 route.
Our kids were still young when we pulled a pop-up camper to Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, a little ways east of Evansville. That journey took most of a day as well.
When construction is completed later this year, if we were so inclined, we could go from here to the southwestern pocket in just over three hours. At our age and physical status, though, it’s not that likely we would ever opt for such a trip.
Credit goes to President Dwight D. Eisenhower for the interstate highway system that revolutionized surface traffic in this country. Ike’s original idea was a network of highways that could swiftly evacuate populated areas in the event of a national emergency. What really happened was a network of roads on which motorists could go anywhere much more quickly than before. Car and truck traffic essentially spelled the virtual death knell of the once-formidable grid of railroads in every part of the country.
I-69 once was projected as starting in Michigan and ending somewhere in Mississippi. One of the earliest links was the stretch on Anderson’s south side between Scatterfield Road and Pendleton Avenue (now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard). For a few years it was a highway to nowhere until the link from Michigan connected on the north and it was completed to Indianapolis.
It took many years to end the bottleneck south of Indianapolis. Southern Indiana residents weren’t all that keen on losing part of their rolling hills to a ribbon of concrete. They would have preferred routing I-69 along I-70 to Terre Haute, then south on Ind. 41 to Evansville — a journey that would add up to a couple of hours to the trip.
Eventually, though, progress won out. Too bad a lot of people didn’t live to see it.
