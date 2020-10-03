You hear it more than ever these days. Somebody professes to be dumbfounded by the very idea that someone can be a supporter of the (take your pick) political party and still claim to be a Christian.
Well now. There are more than 330 million people in the United States at last count, and I daresay no two of them look at politics, religion or human relationships in exactly the same way.
Take the issue of human compassion. Republicans and Democrats in general have widely differing views as to what this involves.
Democrats see themselves as full of compassion for the poor and downtrodden, setting themselves up as the party of the oppressed. Their policies are more supportive on immigration, expanded social services to the poor and unwavering opposition to capital punishment. They believe women should be in charge of their own bodies as to giving birth (usually without looking into the matter of how they got that way) and providing the fiscal means to carry out that end.
Republicans, in turn, refuse to concede such a monopoly on compassion. The term compassionate conservative, which is not new, came to the forefront in George W. Bush’s first presidential campaign. This is the belief that conservatism and compassion complement each other. They might see the country’s social problems, such as health care or immigration, as issues better solved in cooperation with the private sector than through the cumbersome mechanism of government. Myron Magnet, writing in The Wall Street Journal, says the philosophy insists that letting the poor believe they are helpless victims, whether of racism or economic forces, leaves them in a state of helplessness. Instead, they need society’s moral support and a way to learn self-reliance.
A famous proverb echoes that sentiment: Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.
Thus much of the political sparring on the subject of compassion is in the method. Does help come from government largesse or from individual and organizational efforts?
Timothy Keller, a Presbyterian church leader from New York, believes Christians can be active politically but must be wary of identifying the church with a particular party. One danger, he says, is confirming the implication many skeptics have that the church is just one more voting bloc aiming for power. There is also the idea that most political positions are not matters of biblical command but of practical wisdom.
Political affiliation, contrary to the idea some may have, is not the determining factor among individuals who give of their time or money to address the unmet needs of the community or the world.
There are various ways to go about it. The question seems to be whether to martial the vast resources of the federal government to meet local needs. Or should communities in touch with their own needs be enabled to address them?
