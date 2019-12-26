Over the course of time, so-called friends of education from afar have moved to assure that all children are enabled to make it through the maze of school experience to become productive members of society. It came to be known under one administration at least as No Child Left Behind.
Unfortunately, the admirable goal is based on the untenable concept that a child is a child, and all are capable of learning reading, writing and arithmetic. And all children were to be mainstreamed instead of channeling them into separate institutions of special education. Moreover, schools and teachers are held accountable for students who didn’t pass the required courses, or graduate with their class, regardless of their relative abilities.
It simply doesn’t work that way.
I can cite a couple of instances off the top of my head. In seventh grade I had a classmate, apparently a beneficiary of social promotion. Quite simply he could not read or write. He came from a broken home, and his father was an alcoholic. As the first grading period ended, he announced as if with apparent pride, “I got five F’s.” Our English teacher, Leonard Austin, who eventually became superintendent of Anderson Community Schools, tried working with him on reading. But he could not identify a word longer than three or four letters. Mr. Austin, of course, had from 20 to 30 other students to worry about, some of whom also were failing, and didn’t have the time to work with this boy. The last I saw of him was one day at the Salvation Army. I later heard that a man by his name was an inmate at Pendleton, though I can’t say for sure it was the same guy.
In eighth grade I remember a kid whose mother had died, who had serious health problems. He missed a lot of school days. When he was there he had a habit of falling asleep in class. Several times, particularly in music classes where he had no desk to lay his head, he suffered full-blown seizures. He was also a heavy smoker. And he was one of several classmates who never made it to high school.
Those two would be normal-appearing students. While they had serious social and medical problems that interfered with any chance of success, there are others present in the school systems with disabilities ranging from dyslexia to Down syndrome to cerebral palsy to autism.
No child left behind? These are examples of children who are behind to start with and have no way of catching up. Yet by today’s standards their schools and teachers bear the responsibility for their failures. Standardized testing does not differentiate between tomorrow’s leaders and those who simply are looking for a way to function independently in society.
Who has the answer? Don’t look at me. But it’s no secret that the present system is not working.
