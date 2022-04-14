As the days grow longer, the endless debate over daylight saving time continues.
Many people like it. Others hate it. But mainly nobody really takes to the idea of resetting our clocks twice a year. Apparently the United States Senate agreed, passing a resolution to keep the nation on “fast time” all year round.
It wouldn’t take effect until 2023. And before that can happen the House has to concur, followed by President Biden affixing his X on the bill to make it law. And I hear the House is in no hurry to take up this hot potato.
For starters, time zones are arbitrary. If every place set its clocks at noon when the sun was directly overhead, we’d be on a different time every time we traveled from one big city to the next. Instead the contiguous 48 is divided into four time zones, with a couple more for Alaska and Hawaii. And parts of Canada and the Caribbean add another time zone to the mix.
Daylight saving time, first initiated during World War I, doesn’t really “save” anything. It simply moves an extra hour of daylight to the end of the day. Active folks, people concerned about law enforcement and vacationers like it. Mothers putting their kids to bed while the sun is still shining, not so much. Nor science buffs concerned about the circadian rhythm that tells us when it’s time to sleep and time to wake up.
Polls tell us most people fall into three camps. Some want to be on fast time. Others, possibly not as many, prefer slow time. The largest group, which includes many from the first two, just wants the time changes eliminated. That may include our Sunday school friend (who shall remain nameless) who entered class on spring forward day five minutes before it ended, nervously glancing at the watch he had forgotten to reset.
The Eastern time zone is the largest. The sun rises first in Maine, and it’s no coincidence the New England states are pushing for year-round fast time. But in cities like Detroit and Indianapolis (the latter of which was in the Central time zone until the 1950s) it doesn’t get light until about an hour later than New England. Counties along Indiana’s western border are the farthest west in the time zone.
Should year-round DST become law, most Hoosiers will reach work or school in winter an hour or more before daylight. Kids waiting on school buses will be at risk of sleepy-eyed drivers in pitch dark conditions.
And during summer in parts of northern Minnesota, Michigan and Washington state, sunset is close to midnight.
It’s no secret I’d prefer Indiana return to Central Standard Time and stay there. But nobody listens to me anyway.