I was at the Wigwam that day during the heart of my sportswriting days, following up on the hiring of a basketball coach to replace the great Ray Estes. That’s where I spotted the curly-haired man with a confident swagger in his step heading into the main wing of Anderson High School.
That night I had the first local interview with Norm Held, the smooth-talking man who would be at the Indians’ helm the next 18 years. Few had any idea just how much success he would taste at a school where winning not only was the norm but the expected outcome.
Held, 85, reached the end of his life March 19 in Florida.
High school basketball in Indiana is a prime form of entertainment, he noted in that first interview. Accordingly, he intended to make basketball in Anderson entertaining. He certainly would, coaching the Tribe to victory 343 times in 457 games and reaching the state finals five times. While a fourth AHS state championship proved elusive, his teams took second place four times in eight years. All this during an era when three local schools consistently ranked in the state’s top 10.
Held was a people person, a fiery coach and a motivator who knew how to get the most out of his players. They responded with 10 sectional titles, nine regionals and five semistates, adding two Hall of Fame Classic championships.
He coached two Mr. Basketballs, Troy Lewis and Kojak Fuller, along with additional Indiana All-Stars Shawn Teague, Andre Morgan and Tyson Brit. Another Indian, John Harter, won the Trester Mental Attitude Award in 1983.
A graduate of Milligan (Tenn.) College, Held might have been a minister had it not been for his love for the game of basketball. He did end up selling insurance on the side, and his emotional persuasiveness made him a winner in that field as well.
He was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010. He coached the 1984 Indiana All-Stars and the 1990 McDonald’s All-American All-Star Game.
Held knew how to motivate his players. Consequently, they often succeeded as a team far beyond expectations. A prime example was the 1986 team, a group of role players that included such names as Anthony Kelley, Eric Hathcock, Todd Barrett and freshman Tim Westerfield. Reaching the state championship game was far better than anyone imagined was possible.
But that was normal for the Tribe. Unlikely heroes were in abundance over the years: Westerfield, Scott Lewis, David Moore, Bret Campbell, Jimmy Shannon, David Jackson, Steve “Shake” Johnson and Barrett. Shannon and Pat Skaggs would go on to become varsity coaches themselves.
Held looked out for his players, many of whom came from problematic family backgrounds and some who had academic difficulties.
A celebration of Held’s life is planned for sometime after the current coronavirus crisis eases.
