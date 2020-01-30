With the Indianapolis Colts on the sideline again when the Super Bowl unfolds, their fans understandably turn their attention to what needs to be done to make another run at the trophy next year.
A disappointing 7-9 record in the rough-and-tumble National Football League reflected enough down-to-the-wire finishes that could easily have provided a division championship or at least a wild-card berth had it not been for a rash of those pesky injuries and a few misplays at the most inopportune times.
So where to begin?
It is tempting to look for a free agent blockbuster or trade up for a franchise quarterback. Dealing in the former would put the fate on the Colts squarely on the shoulders of the newcomer at the expense of more sensibly building the team around the signal-caller. The latter is problematic and would take the franchise back to square one, much as it was during the developmental seasons of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Moreover, recall how drafting a franchise quarterback could have backfired had the Colts optioned for royal busts Ryan Leaf or Robert Griffin III instead of the above named greats.
Circumstances may have given QB Jacoby Brissett a bad rap. He looked like a winner with a 5-2 start before his injury led in part to a 2-7 finish. But until someone better comes along, the offense is his. The rumor mill naturally has everything from Luck unretiring (don’t count on it) to even picking up New England’s aging superstar Tom Brady on waivers (ewww, forget I said that).
More practical is looking for another top pass receiver to augment T.Y. Hilton. And healing up T.Y. and a plethora of crippled teammates. And future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri, whose nagging injuries triggered a decline in his performance most of the year, may have reached the limit of his ability to bounce back.
The silver lining of the disappointing finish is higher draft picks, general manager Chris Ballard’s favorite way to build the franchise and one that has worked successfully. And along with whatever free agents may come along, he has the salary cap available to pay the freight.
The reality of the brutal game that is NFL football, of course, mandates exactly one word, which is spelled D-E-P-T-H. Lack of it this season likely made the difference between being an also-ran and the possibility of accomplishing what the Tennessee Titans did this month.
A few areas need little attention beyond honing their strengths. With four Pro Bowl performers, the offensive line is solid. And that has helped trigger the Colts’ strongest ground attack in years. Defense against the run has been impeccable for the most part, though the pass defense could use some help, particularly from a pass rusher in the mold of a Dwight Freeney or a Robert Mathis.
It all unfolds this summer, as it does every year.
