It hadn’t seemed as though that many years had passed. Our old gas range was still serving us well, and my wife’s penchant for keeping it clean masked the number of calendars we had thrown away since our old cream-colored Maytag stove was placed in service.
The burners still worked pretty well. The knob markings, of course, had worn off and it was hard to tell what setting we had them on. And we’d had to replace a few glow plugs to keep the oven working when we turned it on. Those things weren’t cheap to replace either.
Maytag advertising, of course, portrays Maytag repairmen as having a rocking-chair job waiting for service calls on trouble-free appliances. A slight exaggeration, maybe. But indeed since the last time we had a service call on it, the place where we bought it had gone out of business.
Bonnie started noticing the oven didn’t seem to be calibrated right. When she wanted to cook something at 400 degrees she’d have to set it for 350 to keep it from burning. Then it began heating 75 degrees higher, or even more. Cooking a turkey at Christmas really made her nervous when she had to barely turn it on to keep it from overcooking before dinnertime.
When the brownies were hard on the bottom and soft on the top, and muffins likewise, she decided something had to be done. We finally located a repairman to come and look at it to see if the oven could be recalibrated. We had looked at newer models, most of which were much more elaborate than we needed (some even had a built-in griddle) and lacked the work space between the burners to place the accessories.
The repairman looked at it. We discovered it was now about three decades old. He fired up the oven, which heated slowly – up to a point. Then the temp shot into the stratosphere.
He quickly gave us the verdict: the temperature regulator was shot. If a replacement part was even available, its cost would approach what a new range would run. Of course, after checking, the part indeed was no longer available.
A trip to a downtown appliance store was the next order of business. We hoped something simple yet efficient would be available.
There it was – a simple 4-burner jet-black GE range without all the bells and whistles, and at a price we could afford. No clock with built-in timer, something that had gone kaput quickly on our old stove anyway. A one-touch oven control, unlike the two different knobs we had on the Maytag. Rapid-fire igniters for the burners. And best of all, no glow plug to burn out. We got it installed the next day. It works like a charm.
At our age it probably will last us the rest of our lives. Or at least as long as we can do our own cooking.
