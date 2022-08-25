Few things could have been more appropriate than the playing of Linda Harrington’s recording of “Old Friends,” written by Bill and Gloria Gaither and J.D. Miller, recorded at Studio D in Summitville.
After all, it has been 65 years since the Class of 1957 graduated from Anderson, Madison Heights and Highland high schools. The combined graduating classes held their latest — and maybe or maybe not their last — reunion two weeks ago at LovEvents Banquet Hall & Catering.
We’re moving more slowly these days, many on canes or walkers. The hair is generally a little whiter or sparser than it used to be. And there are fewer of us. About 571 graduated from the three schools in 1957, most of whom had started at the old Anderson High School that closed four decades later and burned down a couple of years after that.
More than half have passed away, and about 80 made it to this reunion.
Some who were at the last reunion had lost spouses since then. A few brought new spouses.
I only spotted about five former varsity athletes among the attendees: Jerry Hardacre, Leroy Morgan, Phil Gaar, Brad Stinson and Keith Hamilton. And I believe just a couple of my fellow band members were in attendance.
The number of kudos I fielded concerning my columns gave me a pretty good idea of the age group that primarily reads these weekly offerings.
Emcee Jerry Hardacre came up with a method of dismissing tables to the buffet line by placing a piece of paper with a historical fact from our graduation year on each table and reading them off in the order of serving.
Either we picked the right table, which was the one where he and his wife, Carol, were sitting, or he deferred to his spouse. Or perhaps our two canes and a walker merited less time standing in line.
Past reunions have seen the alums dancing the night away to the tunes of a band or DJ. Those days are gone now as bedtimes come earlier for most of us. And the number of those coming from great distances has shrunk. While trips from California or even Alaska used to be common, only one alum traveled more than 1,000 miles this time.
The number of descendants, however, has multiplied; one alum had 20 grandchildren, and one boasted 34 great-grandchildren.
Recent reunions have gotten closer together. Plans for a three-year interval had to be scrapped after the 55th, first due to planning difficulties, then because of COVID.
Attendees were asked about future reunions — three years, five years, or maybe monthly luncheons? There seemed to be little reaction. At our age we take things week-to-week,.
But the fellowship of one evening brought back memories from more than half a century ago.
“Old friends, like a rare piece of gold,
“Old friends, make it great to grow old,
“Old friends, through it all, I will hold to old friends.”