Hoosier professional sports fans have been hanging their heads most of the season over the decline and fall of the Indianapolis Colts.
It probably was predictable enough. First injury-plagued franchise quarterback Andrew Luck slipped gracefully into retirement. Still there were high hopes for heir apparent Jacoby Brissett. But most of his top pass receivers, from T.Y. Hilton on down, tumbled onto the injury list. So did running back Marlon Mack, future Hall of Fame kicker Adam Vinatieri and a few others. Thus Colts fans were left wondering who to root for against the hated New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, the state’s other pro sports franchise, the Indiana Pacers, lost its first three games. Yes, the Pacers still had veterans Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, Aaron Holiday and Doug McDermott. But the other familiar names had been traded off, and a bunch of newcomers had never before played together in a game where cohesiveness is paramount.
Don’t look now, but those guys aren’t strangers anymore. Until a December upset of the powerful Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James and all, the Pacers’ 19th win in their next 25 games, they may have been the best-kept secret in the National Basketball Association.
Start with Malcolm Brogdon. He not only facilitated a revived team effort at point guard, but he’s among league leaders in free throw percentage.
Then there’s T.J. All of them, in fact: T.J. Warren a threat both inside and outside; T.J. McConnell, a penetrating guard who gives other teams fits figuring out whether to stop him inside or watch for those outlet passes to wide-open shooters; and T.J. Leaf, a big youngster who provides depth inside whenever he is needed.
Jeremy Lamb is another inside-outside mover and deft shooter who rounds out the usual starting lineup with Brogdon, Warren, Turner and Sabonis.
This year Turner and Sabonis, each a shade under 7 feet tall, both are starters, giving the Pacers size and combined talents as Myles continues to lead in blocked shots and Doma is all over the court grabbing rebounds, setting picks, playing defense or driving inside for tricky hook shots. Sabonis also stays in frequently with the second unit, providing cohesiveness and strength.
The second unit’s improvement this year is noteworthy. Aaron Holiday sparks the backcourt with prolific three-point shooting. He’s also joined by his brother Justin, a force inside and outside. McDermott also bombs from outside, and he and McConnell provide a formidable Mac attack.
Of course there is one name missing, a guy whose sideline antics stimulate the fans on every good play the Pacers make.
That, of course, is former NBA all-star Victor Oladipo. He’s been out of action almost a year with a devastating on-court injury. The fans keep wondering when he will make his return. The Pacers aren’t saying, but I’m wondering if he won’t begin to see some playing time.
Then there’s no telling how far the Pacers can go.
