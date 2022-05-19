It was the worst of times. It was the best of people and the worst of people.
When I pulled into the superstore parking lot, all the good parking places were taken. The nearest available spot was next to a car parked over the line on my side. I squeezed in as best I could and went in the store.
When I returned a few minutes later, somebody had placed a shopping cart directly behind my vehicle. I quickly found out who.
“Is this your car?” growled a rather sizable guy standing near the vehicle on the right. “Yes,” I said. Then he unleashed a tirade of profanity as he pointed out unceremoniously that I was too close for him to get in his driver’s side door. “Next time park in the lines, you dirtbag!” he yelled. Only he didn’t use the word dirtbag.
Calmly, I attempted to inform him the car that had been on my left had been over the line and the only way I could park there was to get over the line myself. This male Karen wouldn’t hear of it, resuming his name-calling.
Not wanting to escalate the situation into parking lot rage, I took the cart over to the cart rack (a much more polite woman gladly claimed it), thought better of telling him to have a nice day and got out of there with my life.
I returned a couple days later. No problems this time, so I started to leave the lot, stopping near the store entrance to let traffic clear. At that point, my car died.
I shifted to park to restart and turned the key. Nothing happened. No lights on the dash except one red dot. I opened the driver’s side door. No overhead light. I raised the hood. Tried to start again. Nothing.
I exited the car and waved a car behind me around. Promptly, a woman asked me if I needed help. I gladly accepted the offer, looking for my jumper cables, which I couldn’t find. Soon somebody else located a set.
By now a few trouble lights were glowing on the dash, including one that said “no buS.” Jumping attempts failed, and I couldn’t get it out of park to push it out of the way.
The woman lent me her phone to call the dealership, which told me “no buS” meant it would not restart. I had to call a towing service, which showed up in about a half hour, loaded my car up and got it to the repair shop.
Through it all, no one so much as honked at me. Several other people offered to help.
I was informed it was a totally integrated power module (TIPM). That’s a computer part, and it’s not only expensive but one of those shortage items. I’m on my own for transportation for the duration.
But at least everyone’s being nice about it.