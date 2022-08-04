Last month our youngest daughter and her husband’s family vacationed in Colorado. Our granddaughter Gracie got to take hiking in the Rockies off her bucket list a day before they all journeyed to the top of Pike’s Peak.
Colorado is one destination I never managed to reach. Eighteen states remain unvisited by me, mostly in the New England and western states. Bonnie’s list, thanks to a West Coast trip following her high school graduation, is a bit shorter. But with advancing age and infirmity, it’s unlikely either list will be shrinking much in what remains of our lifetimes.
We’ve been to the White House, along with the rest of the Washington area attractions. We spent several days in New York City and saw Niagara Falls on the way home. Chicago has been a destination a number of times. We’ve seen the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico, but not the Pacific Ocean. We both viewed Mount Rushmore, albeit at different times.
Bonnie saw the Grand Canyon. I’ve never been there, but our grandson Cameron Nealeigh has. I did travel past Texas Canyon in Arizona during my Army days. She’s been to Yellowstone and Yosemite national parks (but not I), and we’ve both spent time in the Great Smoky Mountains.
I think I’ve seen all five Great Lakes (depending on how far north and south Lake Huron actually extends). We went on one cruise. Foreign countries include Canada, Bahamas and St. Martins-Saint Maartens, and my list also includes Bermuda, the Azores and Germany, courtesy of the U.S. Army.
We added a few Southern states while two of our daughters were living there, including Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Alabama and Tennessee. My only time in Mississippi was a few hours in the Jackson airport when one of my flights was diverted due to weather. Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California and Nevada made my list while I was in the Army.
We’ve watched major league baseball in eight different stadiums, only two (Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark and Chicago’s Wrigley Field) still active; the others include the Twin Cities’ Metropolitan Stadium in Minnesota, now the site of the Mall of America; New York’s old Yankee Stadium; Atlanta’s Turner Field; Cincinnati’s Crosley Field and Riverfront Stadium; and Chicago’s old Comiskey Park, where the White Sox played for more than half a century.
I traveled through Detroit a couple of times and St. Louis twice, before the Gateway Arch was built. I’ve traveled through places such as Memphis, Houston and Dallas enough to say I’ve been there.
Bonnie was born in Oklahoma and grew up in West Virginia. I was born in Minnesota and moved to Anderson as a preteen, living here ever since except for my Army days.
While we aren’t exactly world travelers, we have been a few places and seen a few things. And I believe we’re that much the better for it.