My 81st birthday was the first of this month. That gives me 25 years longevity on my dad, who succumbed to complications of cancer at age 56.
Though I was only 11 when he died, memories of him remain. He was that kind of personality.
He had a story for every occasion. He told them over and over, regaling everyone who hadn’t heard the stories (as well as those who had). And he got a laugh every time.
One of his favorites came from World War I, in which Dad was an unwilling but heroic participant. It referred to the whistling bombs that made a high-pitched whistle as they fell before the explosion. It was done in a Southern dialect.
“Hey, you know what that whizbang say?” one soldier would say to his buddy. “No, what’s it say?” the other guy would reply. “It says: “YeeeeuuuulllnevergetBACKTOALABAM!!!”
Many of his stories stemmed from his childhood, growing up in a rural area just east of Oklahoma City. He loved to imitate a woman calling her sons who were playing in the hayloft of their barn. Using a singsong voice, she yelled: “BILLLYY! HARRRRRYY! YOOUU COMME DOWWN OUT OF THERE RIIGHTT NOWWW!”
And there was another guy who used to yell at someone, either his son or somebody else: “O-LAY-o! O-LAY-o! You come outchere!” Mom said he and his brother Jim (the uncle after whom I was named) used to call each other with that expression.
That got Mom in trouble once, however. She and Dad were visiting his old stomping grounds, along with Uncle Jim. The two brothers were chatting with a friend when Mom wanted to get Dad’s attention. So she yelled: “O-LAY-o! O-LAY-o! You come outchere!” Dad and Uncle Jim snapped to attention, and Dad bolted over to Mom. Quietly he whispered, “That’s the guy who said it.”
“Oh, the butter!” became a humorous way my parents acknowledged something missing from the dinner table. It seems a woman in his community had a habit of quietly taking inventory as she said grace. “Dear Lord,” she would say, “thank you for all this food, for the meat, the potatoes, the peas, the gravy, the salt and pepper, the drinks and the dessert. In Jesus’ name, Amen.” Inevitably, her next words were something like, “Oh, the butter!”
Dad had all sorts of jokes and riddles he loved to tell. One was asking us how to count to potato. To the usually puzzled response, he’d recite, “Put 1-0, put 2-0, put 3-0, put 4-0, put 5-0, put 6-0, put 7-0, put-ato.”
As a youngster I enjoyed fun time just before bedtime when I would ask Dad to sing songs, tell stories and make funny faces, the latter involving him popping out his false teeth.
We also had nightly family worship. Dad could pray like nobody else. It would have a profound effect on the direction my life would take.
