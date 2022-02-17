The 2022 Winter Olympics are drawing to a close in Beijing. As it has in several other Olympics, though mostly the more prominent summer version, politics has provided an ugly diversion to the stellar competition of the world’s greatest athletes.
The origins of the ancient Olympic Games in Greece many centuries ago sought to eliminate such controversy. In that era, even ongoing wars were put on hold every four years to facilitate the gathering of the top athletes for friendly and peaceful competition.
Revival of the games in 1896, fittingly held in the Olympics’ birthplace of Athens, Greece, sought to focus world attention on the intermingling of athletes from diverse cultures.
Since then, the world has witnessed quadrennial (and biennial after the winter games were moved midway between the summer games a few decades ago) meetings with the exception of 1916, during World War I, and 1940 and 1944, during World War II.
At first controversies were few and far between. So much so that eyebrows were raised over the decision in 1924 of British sprinter Eric Liddell to skip the 100-meter dash and two relays because they were held on a Sunday, the avowed Christian choosing not to run on the Sabbath.
He soon returned to continue his family’s missionary work in China, where he died in 1945 in a Japanese internment camp.
Politics intervened in a big way in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, which Hitler envisioned as a showcase for Nazi propaganda. Threatened boycotts never materialized, though two Jewish athletes from the U.S. did not attend. And the United States, led by African-American sprinter Jesse Owens, rained on Hitler’s parade.
The 1968 Mexico City Olympics were the site of a civil rights protest as American 200-meter sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, clad in black gloves, gave a clenched-fist “black power” salute on the podium during the medal presentation. They were sent home and banned from future Olympics.
The 1972 “Munich massacre” overshadowed the games themselves as a group of Palestinians kidnapped and killed 11 Israeli athletes and team officials before five of the eight perpetrators themselves were killed.
The Cold War heated up in 1980 after the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Nearly half the world’s nations, including the United States, boycotted that year’s Moscow Olympics. Four years later, the Soviets and 12 like-minded countries repaid the favor by boycotting the Los Angeles games.
In 1996 the Centennial Park bombing occurred at the Atlanta Olympics but was fortunately minimized by quick action that limited the casualties to one dead and 111 injured.
Less controversy has disrupted the Winter Olympics, at least until this year, when boycotts were threatened but minimized over alleged Chinese human rights violations.
Political strife and human rights controversy may always be with us. Mercifully, our athletes mostly get along just fine as they work out their differences in the performing venues.
Which is as it should be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.