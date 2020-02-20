Sports betting is now legal in Indiana. Most recently, so is betting on the Oscars. Now they’re even proposing to make it legal to place a bet on the next election.
Betting on sports, of course, comes as no big surprise. From time immemorial horse players have placed huge sums on the noses of equine competitors, believing they have some sort of insight on whether the animal wakes up the day of a race roaring to go out and outrun all his competition — or whether he’d rather just sleep in.
As for human-type sports, the NCAA tournament brackets have long been the subject of office pools; even before it was legalized, authorities quietly looked the other way as entrants matched up the ability of groups of people to pick winners in the annual shootout. Wagering on pro sports has been around since the time of the Black Sox scandal, likely costing such notables as Shoeless Joe Jackson and Pete Rose their rightful places in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Betting on auto racing has never been particularly lucrative, since engines turning at close to 10,000 rpm couldn’t care less about the amount of money wagered that they won’t blow sky high at any given moment in the race.
Beyond legal gambling, though, clandestine wagering has long proved that some people will bet on absolutely anything.
Years ago when I was manning the desk in the old Anderson Herald sports department we frequently would field calls asking us all sorts of sports trivia questions. We frequently either had the answers or knew where we could find them. And as soon as we would furnish the desired information to the caller, he’d bark, “OK, here, now tell this guy,” and hand the phone to his buddy. It was evident they had a bet, not on what was going to happen, but what already had happened.
TV advertisements for such sites as FanDuel Sports Book make it plain that just about anything can be fair game for on-the-spot wagering. People even bet on the coin flip at the start of football games. Or whether a given player will hit his free throws or sink a game-winning 30-footer or catch a hail Mary touchdown pass. Probably not a get-rich-quick scheme, but it could be a way to get poor slowly.
Why anyone would want to bet on who the Hollywood establishment gives its Oscars to is another matter. It’s always been hotly debated over the years, but in the long run they often go to the films you might not enjoy the most.
As for elections? It seems as though the best way to wager on political races would be to show up at the polls (properly registered, of course) and cast your ballot.
As for me, I’m too much of a tightwad. Contrary to the popular advertising slogan, I believe if I don’t play, I can’t lose.
