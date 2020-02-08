February as Black History Month originated to remind the nation that its heritage is multicultural. It came from an era when the United States was trying to get past the painful separation that kept one group of people subservient.
The year was 1964. The Civil Rights Act had just been passed. At that time I was in the Army, a member of the 2nd Armored Division Band based in Fort Hood, Texas.
The armed services had been fully integrated for more than a decade. Our band had a good mix of races. For the most part, we all got along just fine, notwithstanding the fact some of the band members had grown up in the fully segregated South and a few came from large cities in the North where racial tensions existed on a different level.
There were occasional problems. One African American trumpet player grew up in the ghettos of Chicago. Much of the time he exhibited open hostility to the white band members. When they returned it in kind, he verbally concluded we were prejudiced against him. He could not see that our perceived dislike reflected his own personality.
The band frequently scheduled appearances in civilian communities. In 1960s Texas this was bound to lead to some degree of conflict.
Such as the time our bus stopped at a rest stop in a small community. Restrooms were plainly marked, only in this case there was an outbuilding with a crudely painted sign that said, “Colored Restroom.”
Another time we were on the road at suppertime, stopping at a rest stop. I was among those who chose to remain on the bus rather than shell out money for roadside food. Shortly, the African American bandsmen slowly trudged back onto the bus, laughing nervously as they hinted at filing official complaints. They had been refused service at the lunch counter.
Things really came to a head during a July 4 gig at another small town in South Texas. Our baritone player, a light-skinned black, had been accompanied by his wife and young daughter. At the town’s celebration one onlooker commented, albeit without visible malice, on their red-headed baby – inserting the N-word. Hearing it, the trumpet player from Chicago exclaimed, “I ain’t playing one note!” He didn’t. The baritone player, though visibly upset, played the set.
Making a bad situation worse, a community official trying to smooth things over announced they were providing a meal ticket for the family of the “colored boy.” He was an Army sergeant, older than I was, but to them he was just a “boy.”
Overt racism now is mostly under the surface. What we have is more subtle; the expectation of hostility, whether open or covert, is less clear-cut. For the younger minorities, they don’t have the frame of reference of those who lived through those experiences.
