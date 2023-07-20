I wasn’t particularly a fan of the Cincinnati Reds as a youngster. It was the advent of the Big Red Machine in the 1970s that led me to follow the day-to-day fortunes of the closest major league baseball team to Anderson.
And what a lineup that was: Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, Joe Morgan, Davey Concepcion, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo and Ken Griffey Sr. comprising the core of that unit with others such as Lee May, Bobby Tolan and Bernie Carbo in the dominating run that started in 1970.
The pitchers were just as dominant: Gary Nolan, Don Gullett, Jack Billingham and later Tom Seaver. Sparky Anderson was the colorful manager, earning the nickname “Captain Hook” with his deft relief pitcher moves utilizing a bullpen that included Clay Carroll, Rawly Eastwick, Will McEnaney and Pedro Borbon.
The fortunes of the Reds have waxed and waned since. Suffering triple-digit losses last season, no one expected much of them this year. But a funny thing has happened to the youngest team in the major leagues this year: they have started winning again – in a big way.
The season has seen typically injury-plagued. Future Hall of Famer Joey Votto only recently returned from leg surgery. Promising young starting pitchers Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo have been on the injury list. But it seems other youngsters, many of them rookies, have stepped up, some fresh out of the minor leagues.
Rookies T.J. Friedl and Spencer Steer are making a big splash. The National League’s adopting the designated hitter rule has brought almost daily batting performances from hard-hitting Tyler Stephenson, one of three capable catchers on the roster. Then two more spectacular rookies: Matt McLain, whose hitting and speed have energized the team, and speed-demon Elly DeLaCruz. The latter’s meteoric rise reflects not only a powerful bat, deft glove and fine arm but the fastest running speed in the game today. In one game he stole second, third and home before three pitches had been thrown.
If there is room for improvement it is on the mound. But that appears only a matter of time. Rookies Andrew Abbott, Graham Ashcraft and Brandon Williamson typically baffle opposing batters, with help from Luke Weaver and a long-suffering bullpen that includes the game’s most effective closer so far this year in second-year pitcher and NL all-star Alexis Diaz.
Reds TV announcers have dubbed them the Rally Reds, typically coming from behind to win, often by a single run. June was their hottest month, winning 18 games against 9 losses. Demonstrating their aggressiveness, the Reds stole 50 bases in that month alone, eight short of last season’s entire total. They find themselves in the thick of the NL Central race for the first time in years. And crowds at Great American Ballpark are once again filling the seats.
If the resurgence continues, the foundation may be laid for another Red s dynasty that could keep the crowds coming to Cincinnati for years to come.