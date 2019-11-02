All of our kids had piano lessons. One played handbells briefly. Some picked up choral music. But none followed my footsteps into instrumental music. Until now.
This week our youngest grandchild, Gracie Roberts, made her public debut on the flute with the Greenfield-Central seventh grade band.
That revives a tradition I feared would die out after my generation. I played the trombone from fifth grade through college, then for a year in the Army.
I became interested in the trombone early on. I was close to our pastor’s son, who played the trombone. I loved the action of the slide in going from one note to the next in what would be a baritone range. So when the Mankato, Minnesota, band director was recruiting players to begin in the fifth grade, I signed up for trombone, and my parents paid the princely sum of $75 (wholesale price) for an artsy-looking instrument.
Two of us in our grade school began group lessons on the trombone. When the other guy dropped out I got to go one-on-one with the high school band director, Raymond Saunders. There was a summer band program, but there were no public performances.
Moving to Anderson in seventh grade, I performed for the first time at a North Anderson Junior High PTA program with Miss Bernice Surratt’s orchestra. Later that semester an all-city band was assembled for the city junior high basketball tourney under Floyd Hurst. When I transferred to Central Junior High later that year, he was my junior high band director. And in eighth grade I had instrumental music under Anderson High director Richard Rencenberger preparatory to moving up to the high school band.
Four years at AHS and another four-plus at Anderson College followed. It put me in good position when an opportunity presented itself during my Army days, this time with a brand-new high-priced trombone with thumb levers I didn’t even know how to operate.
Some of my kids and grandkids had vocal music experience, including show choir competition. But until Gracie decided she wanted to become a flutist (or flautist, as the British prefer) none had shown interest in the band track.
Greenfield-Central did a big recruiting job on incoming seventh graders, eyeing expansion of the program next year to sixth grade. It worked; a whopping 170 kids, divided into three separate classes by section, were assembled on Monday for that initial concert under director Jeremy Basso. Most of them have only been playing their instruments for two months. But the sound for a beginning band is fantastic.
Gracie seems to excel at everything she puts her mind to, whether it’s dance or drama, sports or cheerleading, cooking or sewing. And now band.
It will be interesting, if we live long enough, to see if she sticks with it to compete in the Indiana State Fair band contest.
