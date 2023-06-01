During my newspaper career, I worked with a great variety of people. Some were writers; others thought they were writers. Some were editors; others thought they were editors. Some were executives; others were straw bosses. Some were there just to earn a paycheck.
Of course we had photographers. A few of them were what amounted to itinerant shutterbugs, though fancying themselves as artists. Others were true artists with a camera. One of the latter was Harvey Riedel.
His tenure was during my early vintage. Herb Johnson was chief photographer during my first year at The Herald before I left for Army service. By the time I returned, Bill Stookey was in charge of the photo department. Harvey was on the staff, and he was one of the most dependable and creative photographers the department ever had.
Riedel died May 11 at age 86. I hadn’t seen him for several years, the last time being at a reception for the release of one of The Herald Bulletin’s coffee table books on Anderson’s history, to which we had both contributed.
Artistic types aren’t always the easiest individuals to get along with. Harvey was. Soft-spoken, he swiftly and efficiently carried out his assignments, coming up with art to fill our needs for publication without the griping or backbiting that occasionally accompanies artistic differences of both the photo subjects and the demanding editors. Along with that, however, Harvey wouldn’t put up with any foolishness that threatened to interfere with his job.
I have to admit to a great difference between photographic artistry and being a snapshot camera bug. A couple of times I had the notion to illustrate my own stories with my little inexpensive camera. I was fortunate to have staff photographic techs with enough ability to make my shots viewable.
Newspaper photography has evolved over time with less reliance on committee shots and trophy presentations in favor of action shots and pictures that tell a story or catch interesting action.
Riedel’s photographic career surrounded a full-time career at Delco Remy. In addition to his years at Anderson Newspapers Inc., taking pictures for The Herald and the Daily Bulletin (forerunners of The Herald Bulletin), he photographed weddings, civic events and historical projects, among other things. He also taught photography at Ivy Tech.
He had left the newspaper by the time the TV show Lou Grant aired. At that time I came up with a Herald newsroom version of the show’s cast – Lee Lortz as city editor Lou Grant, Jeff Evans as reporter Rossi, John Mahan as managing editor Hume and Pam Mulkey as reporter Billie. But there was no “natural” for Animal, the scruffy-looking but super-efficient photographer. Harvey would have filled the bill perfectly.
Photo technology, of course, changed considerably during his lifetime. Today’s digital cameras no longer use film, eliminating the developing step and largely bypassing hard copies of the finished product as the digital pictures show up on a computer screen.