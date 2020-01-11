The calendar tells us we have reached the decade of the 20s. For my generation, though, such a designation hearkens not forward but backward to the century in which we were born.
They were known as the Roaring 20s in those days. Few are still alive who lived through that glorious decade. But we’ve heard about it so often we felt as if we were a part of it.
The jazz age. Flappers. A return to normalcy after World War I, as voiced by President Warren G. Harding. Mass production of automobiles. The age of radio, movies, women’s suffrage, bathtub gin and Babe Ruth.
Jazz moved from the era of ragtime to New Orleans-style jazz, metamorphosing by the end of the decade into the swing style that would lead to the big bands of the 1930s. The flapper look, in which women abandoned hourglass waistlines in favor of straight short dresses, coincided with the popularity of dances such as the Charleston, which was all the rage during the Roaring 20s.
Societal changes were many, and in some cases enigmatic. Women gained the right to vote in 1920, and while their votes essentially mirrored those of their husbands or fathers, politicians began framing many of the issues with women in mind. The 18th Amendment ushered in Prohibition, taking drinking off the streets and into the back alleys with speakeasies and bootlegging. It also fostered an era in which organized crime flourished.
Prosperity was the watchword in business. Ford had ushered in mass production with the model T, and other manufacturers caught up in the 1920s, Ford ending production of the model T and coming out with the model A.
Movies became the popular form of entertainment, spelling the end of vaudeville, especially when sound pictures entered the scene in 1928. Commercial radio also took off, bringing live broadcasts into homes. By this time experiments with television were in full swing, though the medium still popular today would not become commercially viable for a decade or more.
Charles Lindbergh’s transatlantic flight in 1927 caught the world’s fancy. Lindbergh, of course, would be involved in less positive lights with the kidnapping of his baby and his eventual opposition to World War II.
The National Football League and the National Basketball Association were nowhere on the radar. Baseball was the most popular sport, and New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth was the most prominent player, blasting 60 home runs in the 1927 season.
The development of penicillin and the move to universal electrification were two more developments during the decade. Then came the stock market crash of 1929, ushering in the Great Depression.
