The British monarchy was dead, to begin with. Its death knell began sounding more than two centuries ago when 13 rogue colonies across the pond conceived a system that turned the real governing power over to the people.
Now only five monarchs in the world wield ultimate power to govern, most of them in the Middle East. The United Kingdom and many other nations still recognize royalty, but kings and queens now are mere figureheads who maintain tradition and financial support dating from the gains, some of them ill-gotten, of their regal forebears.
With duties ranging from public appearances to maintaining charities to providing fodder for tabloids and their supporting paparazzi, the stodgy British nobility is constantly in the news simply for being there. Now a couple of members of the royal family have indicated enough is enough. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, his American-born wife Meghan Markle and newborn son Archie are withdrawing from most of their royal duties and moving to Canada.
Who can blame them? Harry, after all, is no higher than sixth in line for the British throne. Nonagenarian Queen Elizabeth II seems destined to live forever, and bonnie Prince Charles probably wonders whether he’ll even live to be king. Then comes Harry’s elder brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, followed by Will and Kate’s three children.
Beyond that, Harry confesses weariness of the glass-house existence fueled by the paparazzi who share the blame for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car wreck in Paris while trying to ditch the relentless media pursuit.
The United States prohibits titles of nobility, but Meghan likely was accustomed to the celebrity of the Hollywood community that considers itself the nearest thing to American royalty. But she also discovered that royal life has its ups and downs.
Her majesty the queen has acquiesced to their wishes, though announcing they can no longer be addressed as their royal highness and must now become self-supporting. That probably will be no problem. Harry probably will be in demand for some of those endorsements so popular with washed-up celebrities. Or maybe his military experience could put him in line for a PR job with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. If he can learn “O Canada” he also could sing the national anthem at Raptors or Blue Jays games.
Harry and Meghan will keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles for now, but should the queen get further ticked off that might be altered to Duke and Duchess of British Columbia, or maybe Ontario. Or if she really gets mad, perhaps Duke and Duchess of Prince Edward Island.
Fortunately, the U.S. ban on nobility would protect them from becoming Duke and Duchess of Markleville, sparing Madison County from an influx of paparazzi.
Anyway, welcome to North America, Harry and Meghan. It may not be paradise, but there’s room to learn how the other half lives.
