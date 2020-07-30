In 1932 President, Franklin D. Roosevelt had sage words of advice: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Easy for him to say. All he had to deal with was the Great Depression. Today we have the great coronavirus pandemic that has the American educational system at odds about how or whether to proceed.
Teachers and students survived two world wars, the Spanish flu epidemic, the scourge of polio, measles, mumps, chicken pox, the Asian flu epidemic, AIDS and many other diseases, not to mention societal disruptions.
Now comes the novel coronavirus pandemic. School buildings essentially have been mothballed since March or April. Fortunately most students have had access to online learning. Unfortunately, for many it has been a traumatic change.
The issue of returning to school has been highly politicized, not to mention the climate of fear that has accompanied the disease’s relentless progress. In a perfect world it would be a no-brainer: Kids learn best in a classroom environment as opposed to staring at the same TV screens that occupy much of their unstructured time. The federal government wants that to happen on some sort of schedule. They concede, though, that such decisions need ultimately to be made on the local level. And rightly so; after all, what’s appropriate for school systems in Miami, Los Angeles or Houston may have little relevance to Anderson, Indiana, where the numbers have been pretty much flat for several weeks. Or places like Ottumwa, Iowa, or Olathe, Kansas.
School systems should have had four or five months to figure out a plan for learning during the coming school year. In the meantime we’ve learned a few things about COVID-19, including that it typically has fewer and lighter ill effects on youngsters. Naturally that’s scant comfort for parents of kids who are in fragile health, or for teachers and school staff worried about exposure to carriers who may be completely asymptomatic.
But let’s face it. For some youngsters, the option of online learning has serious drawbacks. Our grandchildren managed to survive half a semester of it last spring, but with mixed success. Colleges look at those blips in school transcripts when determining scholarship awards (colleges, too, have their futures on the line as the economy reels from the pandemic). Waiting for development of a vaccine could take months, perhaps years. “We can’t let our kids fall behind academically,” said Vice President Mike Pence.
Others argue the dichotomy of learning against survival, ignoring the likelihood that any significant numbers of kids dying from COVID-19 would likely be negligible. Ignored is the mental health factor including a likely increase in suicides from the disruption of normal socializing opportunities.
“Reopening schools comes with a risk, but there are risks to keeping kids at home, too,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
So long as fear has the upper hand, returning to normal isn’t going to happen. What then?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.