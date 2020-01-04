In some ways it is truly amazing how controversy has developed over the years as to what school children eat for lunch.
I remember back to my kindergarten days when for a small stipend furnished by our parents we got a half pint of milk to drink each day. Back then, of course, kindergarten was only half a day, so full-blown lunches weren’t even an issue.
In first grade I went to school out of my district since my dad taught in the high school just down the hall from my grade school. I either packed my lunch or met Dad and headed for the high school cafeteria where I could get a hot meal for the princely sum of 21 cents. On one occasion when I brought a packed lunch the principal caught me peeling an orange on the playground and made me police up the peelings.
Then we moved within three blocks of school. With a 75-minute lunch hour, I and most of my classmates always went home for lunch.
My wife recalls that when she was in school, even though by high school (several blocks away) they had less than 45 minutes for lunch, her parents required them to come home for lunch every day. They’d hotfoot it home, make a quick sandwich and hit the road right back to school.
During my Central Junior High and Anderson High School days we had about an hour for lunch. I usually ate downtown, a few blocks from school. AHS had no cafeteria, and by my senior year I simply grabbed lunch at the basement snack bar. Prepackaged (albeit heated) hot dogs or burgers were available along with snack-type items and pop.
It was much later before authorities looked at what students were eating. By the time our kids came along the free and reduced lunch program was in progress. With four kids our family was eligible for reduced lunch at about half price. Our girls weren’t crazy about the idea, since it limited their a la carte options some of their better-heeled friends enjoyed.
Then the government, concerned with low-income kids not getting the right kind of diet, began dictating what schools had to serve. Perhaps not coincidentally, the amount of food winding up in the trash increased.
The latest flap is what is termed lunch-shaming. Kids whose parents get behind on their lunch payments are shunted to bare-bones items while their classmates get the regular fare. Unfortunately it’s usually not the kids’ fault, since low-income parents tend to prioritize seeming necessities that may include tobacco or drugs over making sure their kids get something to eat.
Some schools, including Anderson Community Schools, solved the problem by furnishing free lunches to all students (most of whom qualify in their own right). Problem solved? Ask those in charge of the budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.