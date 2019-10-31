When most of us think back to our school days, it isn’t our first English teacher or favorite subject that comes to mind. Maybe an old girl friend sticks in our memories, or maybe it was walking two miles to school every day, through deep snow, uphill both ways, and all that nonsense. But chances are it’s the days we dressed in the school colors and headed for pep sessions marking homecoming games or tournaments.
Even the high school tradition from my boyhood hometown sticks out, though I moved away before entering junior high. But I faithfully followed the football and basketball fortunes of the Mankato Scarlets in the Big Nine, a conference analogous to our North Central Conference as the elite schools of southern Minnesota. The colors were scarlet and white. The school song was sung to the tune of “The Marines’ Hymn.”
I checked recently, and the Big Nine still exists. But like college sports’ Big Ten the name stems from tradition, because there are now 12 members; Mankato now has two schools, West maintaining the Scarlet location and tradition and East taking on the role we saw here of Madison Heights and Highland.
But now to our local traditions. Anderson High School from its early days has carried the Indian tradition in recognition of Chief William Anderson, whose town it was at its beginnings. The colors are red and green (though I heard at one time it was discovered green is not traditional Native American décor). The school song is set to the music of “Hail West Virginia,” the University of West Virginia’s fight song.
St. Mary’s Catholic High School was a contemporary, known as the Gaels and wearing blue and gold. It closed as a high school in 1966.
When Highland High School opened the teams were known as the Highlanders, wearing plaid warmup suits over red, black and white uniforms. The well-known tartan of its glory days came along later. So did nickname variations, first Laddies (it eventually was seen as not pugnacious enough) and then the Fighting Scots.
The story goes that elementary schools feeding into the new Madison Heights High School chose Brownies as a nickname. If so, it never saw the light of day. From the beginning the sports teams were known as the Pirates, wearing red and black, with all the swashbuckling corsair tradition they could put together.
Consolidation took Madison Heights and Highland from the scene. In their place are a private school and a charter institution.
Liberty Christian teams are known as the Lions, presumably for the animal’s religious significance. Colors are red and Vegas gold.
Anderson Preparatory Academy, colors blue and white, is the Jets, stemming from its NJROTC Air Force affiliation.
Anderson University’s orange and black-clad teams originally were called the Tigers. After a few years they became Ravens, also for the bird’s religious significance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.